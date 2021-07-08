NEWS
Investment

New shareholder at Challenger

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUL 2021   12:40PM

Will Vicars' Caledonia has sold its 15% stake in annuities giant Challenger to Athene Holding Limited and Apollo Global Management.

Athene and Apollo, which are set to merge, now own 18% or $720 million of Challenger shares. Of this, 3% is subject to approval from APRA.

"Investing in Challenger represents an exciting opportunity for us to support a well-established platform within the Australian market, a geography we have been studying given the current economic conditions and compelling demographic fundamentals" Athene chief executive Jim Belardi said.

Athene is a retirement solutions provider with US$205.7 billion in total assets and operations in United States, Bermuda and Canada.

Today's announcement by Athene is a strong endorsement of Challenger's market position and long-term growth prospects from a leading international retirement service provider," Challenger managing director and chief executive Richard Howes said.

"We look forward to Athene and Apollo as we continue to pursue our shared purpose of providing customers financial security for a better retirement."

In August 2020, Japan's MS&AD received Treasury's tick to increase its stake in Challenger but has continued to remain roughly 15% shareholder.

