Executive Appointments

New role for former OneVue executive

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 11 JAN 2022   12:19PM

The former chief executive of OneVue's platform and fund services operations has taken on a new role with a US firm looking to enter Australia.

Richard Harris-Smith has been appointed as vice president, wealth management and capital markets for Genpact Australia.

"Richard will be responsible for driving our new sales footprint in Australia across our banking and capital markets business," a spokesperson for

"Richard brings extensive knowledge and experience in financial services with 28 years gained working in Australia and globally across wealth management, investment administration and capital markets. Richard's deep experience in supporting wealth management across retail and super funds is seen as a great compliment to Genpact's growth strategy here in Australia."

Genpact is a professional services firm, headquartered in the US and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with plans to expand in Australia.

Harris-Smith was chief executive of platform and fund services at OneVue prior to its acquisition by Iress. He then joined Iress as head of fund and platform administration, a role which he has held since November 2020.

Prior to joining OneVue, Harris-Smith was head of product solutions at J.P. Morgan Australia.

He has now commenced his new position at Genpact, departing Iress.

New role for former OneVue executive

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The former chief executive of OneVue's platform and fund services operations has taken on a new role with a US firm looking to enter Australia.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
