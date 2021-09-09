NEWS
Investment

New RE mandate for Equity Trustees

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 9 SEP 2021   12:24PM

Equity Trustees has been appointed as a responsible entity for a wealth manager launching a new offering in Australia.

Haven Wealth Partners has appointed Equity Trustees as it launches its first fund in Australia.

The Haven Wealth Partners Ethical Absolute Return Fund is a value-focused] absolute return fund, which takes an ethical approach to investing.

Haven said it applies positive and negative screens to its investments in companies and aims to invest in companies which have a positive impact in relation to ESG issues.

"Our goal was to create a fund which makes a genuine difference to society, by limiting global warming and investing in areas such as renewable energy, healthcare and technology - while avoiding areas that are harmful to society," Haven Wealth Partners managing director and co-founder Nick Heuzenroeder said.

"There are many products on the Australian market which claim to be ESG-focused, but we wanted to take it one step further by creating a 'deep green' fund that is as ethical as it can be and can be used as a core portfolio solution by investing across different asset classes."

Equity Trustees executive manager of corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said Equity Trustees is delighted to be involved in the launch of this new fund, which it believes will be attractive to investors as demand for ESG investing options surges.

"Having an independent specialist RE can bring decades of experience, ensuring the fund meets compliance and governance requirements. It gives fund managers the confidence to focus on the commercial investment decisions and marketing the product, while we take care of the rest," Beasley said.

Equity TrusteesAustraliaESGHaven Wealth PartnersNick HeuzenroederRussell Beasley
