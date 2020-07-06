New private debt fund

Pinnacle boutique Metrics Credit Partners has launched a new fund-of-funds that will invest in direct loans to Australian corporates, with the minimum investment size set at $1000.

The Metrics Direct Income Fund is targeting 3.25% per year above the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate, with monthly income.

The new fund, which has a minimum investment size of $1000, will act as a wholesale investor in a sub-trust that invests in other wholesale funds managed by Metrics, including its diversified Australian senior loan fund (DASLF), the secured private debt fund II (SPDF II) and the real estate debt fund (REDF) and one of its two ASX-listed funds, the master income trust (MXT).

Total management costs are set at 0.69% per year of the fund's NAV.

More than 80% of the borrowers that the fund-of-fund lends to will be Australian domiciled. The fund will diversify its lending by industry sectors (excluding banks), across projects in both public and private sector.

"The Australian corporate loan market is an attractive opportunity that should be considered by investors, seeking to provide superior risk-adjusted returns compared to asset classes such as bonds," Metrics Credit Partners managing partner Andrew Lockhart said.

"Like all fixed income, it helps to provide portfolio diversification, along with a stable cash yield with low risk of capital loss compared to equities."

It had about 150 individual investments as at July 1. The boutique manages over $5 billion across seven unlisted strategies and two ASX-listed funds.