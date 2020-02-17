NEWS
Executive Appointments
New partners at HLB Mann Judd
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 17 FEB 2020   11:57AM

HLB Mann Judd has appointed two new partners across Adelaide and Wollongong, taking the firm's total to 85 partners.

Travis Rickard will be a partner in audit, assurance and corporate advisory division in Adelaide.

The second appointment sees Paul Apolloni as a partner in business advisory and tax consulting division in Wollongong.

HLB Mann Judd Australasian Association chair Tony Fittler said the two appointments come as it sees growth for the services in the region.

"Audit and assurance, tax consulting and advisory services have always been key services offered by our member firms, and we are continuing to see good growth across Australasia in these areas," Fittler said.

HLB Mann Judd Adelaide audit practice leader Corey McGowan said Rickard's appointment helps with the firm's strategy of becoming one of the few mid-tier accounting firms in Adelaide with a three-partner audit practice.

"Travis is well-respected in the South Australian business community and brings significant expertise," McGowan said.

"His appointment means that our growing audit practice will be able to better engage with our existing clients, and it also enables increased independence through audit partner rotation," McGowan said.

Apolloni's appointment in Wollongong takes the local practice's partners to five.

"Paul's appointment comes at a time of strong demand for quality business advisory, taxation, wealth advisory and SMSF services. HLB Mann Judd Wollongong is the only mid-tier accounting firm in the Illawarra area and Paul's appointment strengthens the firm's capabilities and resources," HLB Mann Judd Wollongong partner Ben Fock said.

"Paul has been with HLB Mann Judd since 2013 and has over 13 years' experience in the areas of business advisory, taxation consulting and self-managed superannuation funds. He is a welcome addition to the partnership team."

HLB Mann Judd has 85 partners in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. It is a part of global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers in 150 countries.

Editor's Choice
Short seller bites the dust
KANIKA SOOD
An activist short seller that accused an ASX-listed agricultural fund of running "scams" was dealt a blow in a Supreme Court judgment handed down yesterday.
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
KANIKA SOOD
The $55 billion industry fund is hiking the cost of its standard insurance cover for most of its members, with those aged 55 to 64 years to be the worst hit.
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
ALLY SELBY
A former Macquarie Group financial adviser has been permanently banned from the industry, following an ASIC investigation into the adviser's "dishonest" and "misleading" behaviour.
BT fund to wind up
KANIKA SOOD
It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.
Latest News
