NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
New partner at Stanford Brown
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUL 2020   12:00PM

Advice firm Stanford Brown has appointed a new partner with over two decades of experience.

Todd Stanford has nabbed the promotion, after just over one year with the firm.

Stanford Brown chief executive Jonathan Hoyle congratulated Stanford on his promotion.

"We are delighted to announce the promotion of Todd Stanford to become Stanford Brown's ninth partner," he told Financial Standard.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

"Todd specialises in working with senior executives and professionals, and brings a wealth of experience in both financial advice and accounting to our clients.

"In addition to his detailed knowledge of superannuation and tax law, he has built some extremely close relationships with his clients over time. We are thrilled that he has decided to plant roots at Stanford Brown."

Stanford said he was looking forward to contributing to the firm's growth over the coming years.

"For a number of years I have aspired to become a shareholder and partner in a professional services firm," he said.

"For me this was an important change in mindset and a long term decision, where not only did the numbers have to stack-up, but also my values were aligned and I enjoyed working there.

"I look forward to this new chapter and hope that by drawing on the resources of the firm I can leverage my strengths to grow the business and add value. I also hope to flourish and continue to make a real difference in my client's lives."

Prior to joining Stanford Brown, Stanford worked with Profile Financial Services as a senior financial adviser, where he served on its management committee and focused on self-managed super funds.

Before Profile, Stanford worked with William Buck for nine years, where he worked on the development of its wealth division. He was a principal, and was a member and chair of the investment committee, management team and a responsible manager on William Buck's AFSL and credit license.

Prior to this, he worked at BW Capital as executive manager, Arthur Andersen Business Consulting as a senior manager, and KPMG as a senior accountant.

Read more: Stanford BrownTodd StanfordWilliam BuckArthur Andersen Business ConsultingJonathan HoyleKPMGProfile Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Generation gap opens up in financial advice
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Industry funds pulled back to the pack
COVID-19 ushers in the future of work
Industry fund adds to executive leadership
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
William Buck boosts private wealth office
Australia narrowly avoids 0.9% GDP blow: KPMG
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Editor's Choice
Qantas Super awards insurance mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
MLC Life has lost the Qantas Super mandate with the super fund announcing a new mandate.
Generation gap opens up in financial advice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
There is a gaping void between what consumers once wanted from financial advice and what they want now and it's being accelerated by COVID-19, according to research from KPMG.
AustralianSuper appoints head of financial crime
KANIKA SOOD
The country's largest superannuation fund has appointed a head of financial crime, security and resilience, reporting to its chief risk officer Paul Schroder.
New player in geared, index-shorting ETFs
KANIKA SOOD
After BetaShares' success in attracting investors to its geared, index-shorting ETFs during COVID's market decline, another player is getting ready to throw its hat in the ring.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something q2fQzED7