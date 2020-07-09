New partner at Stanford Brown

Advice firm Stanford Brown has appointed a new partner with over two decades of experience.

Todd Stanford has nabbed the promotion, after just over one year with the firm.

Stanford Brown chief executive Jonathan Hoyle congratulated Stanford on his promotion.

"We are delighted to announce the promotion of Todd Stanford to become Stanford Brown's ninth partner," he told Financial Standard.

"Todd specialises in working with senior executives and professionals, and brings a wealth of experience in both financial advice and accounting to our clients.

"In addition to his detailed knowledge of superannuation and tax law, he has built some extremely close relationships with his clients over time. We are thrilled that he has decided to plant roots at Stanford Brown."

Stanford said he was looking forward to contributing to the firm's growth over the coming years.

"For a number of years I have aspired to become a shareholder and partner in a professional services firm," he said.

"For me this was an important change in mindset and a long term decision, where not only did the numbers have to stack-up, but also my values were aligned and I enjoyed working there.

"I look forward to this new chapter and hope that by drawing on the resources of the firm I can leverage my strengths to grow the business and add value. I also hope to flourish and continue to make a real difference in my client's lives."

Prior to joining Stanford Brown, Stanford worked with Profile Financial Services as a senior financial adviser, where he served on its management committee and focused on self-managed super funds.

Before Profile, Stanford worked with William Buck for nine years, where he worked on the development of its wealth division. He was a principal, and was a member and chair of the investment committee, management team and a responsible manager on William Buck's AFSL and credit license.

Prior to this, he worked at BW Capital as executive manager, Arthur Andersen Business Consulting as a senior manager, and KPMG as a senior accountant.