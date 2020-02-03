New partner at Koda Capital

Koda Capital has added a new adviser and partner to its Brisbane offices.

James Christopher has worked in senior roles at HSBC, Nomura and Credit Suisse, and recently moved back to Australia from the UK.

Koda confirmed the appointment to Industry Moves, Financial Standard's sister publication.

Christopher is a specialist in the equity markets and will focus on providing investment solutions for Australian family offices and charitable organisations.

Koda has two other advisers and partners in Brisbane: Willl Douglas, who has previously worket for UBS Asset Management, and Nik Velde who has worked with Commonwealth Private in Sydney.

Last year, Koda hired a JBwere executive director and two advisers.

Frank Macindoe and James Hawthorne joined Koda's Sydney office while Brendan Jones joined in Melbourne.