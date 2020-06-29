NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
New multi-boutique launches in Sydney
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 29 JUN 2020   12:32PM

A former head of research for Morphic Asset Management has launched a multi-boutique, aiming to partner with investment managers looking for distribution support.

Mantis Funds, led by Timothy Cheung as chief executive, picked up Dalton Street Capital as its first client when the latter's old distribution partner, Prodigy Investment Partners shut down in March. Equity Trustees had decided to wind up Dalton's funds but Mantis was able to convince it to reverse its decision.

Since then, Mantis has added Firth Investment Management, a Singapore-based Asian equities firm set up by an ex-Schroders team, and is on its way to finalising a third partnership.

Mantis has taken an office in the ANZ Tower on Castlereagh Street. Its lineup includes Cheung, former FIIG Securities chief executive Mark Paton as chair and former Pengana, CFSGAM and Ascalon sales lead Damien Hatfield as head of distribution.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

It will partner with boutiques on a revenue share and/or equity ownership model.

It is currently owned by LSL Partners, a principal investment firm supported by family offices and UNHW Capital where Cheung is a partner and the chief investment officer.

One of LSL's investments is Forum 360, a tech platform for online fund manager updates, which Mantis's boutique partners will use.

"We plan to grow Dalton as the pre-eminent systematic strategy provider in Australia," Cheung told Financial Standard, adding that Dalton had about $50 million in assets at the time of now-reversed closure and has performed well since March.

"Our view is that it was in the best interests of clients to keep the fund open under a new, more efficient cost structure. Together Dalton and Mantis managed to convince our RE, EQT to retract the closure notice so it is now business as usual with the existing team, fund and trading infrastructure and the majority of clients staying on board," he said.

Read more: Morphic Asset ManagementDalton Street CapitalLSL PartnersMantis FundsTimothy Cheung
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ellerston, Morphic look to oust Perpetual
Prodigy folds, two boutiques to shut
Fund manager insto lead exits
Fund manager buys into Morphic AM
BT Financial Group divests Ascalon
New $500m boutique manager partnership
Kim Ivey launches new boutique
Rising star scores major absolute return mandate
Prospectus lodged for ethically screened LIC
Westoz director departs for new venture
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something i1z0TyJl