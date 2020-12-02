New MDA offering launched

Lifestyle Asset Management will introduce a new Managed Discretionary Advice (MDA) service to its authorised representative network and announced the appointment of an investment management coach.

Lifestyle's MDA will launch a service pilot and invite a select group of advisers to offer the new MDA service to their clients.

Through the MDA, clients can opt to give their financial adviser the authority to buy and sell investments on their behalf.

Lifestyle said the aim is to reduce hassle for the client and allow the adviser to make investment adjustments to suit the client's best interests efficiently as the market changes and in a RG179 compliant manner.

Lifestyle said the pilot is one of the only Australian financial services licensees to offer this service to their authorised representatives.

Lifestyle managing director Scott Heathwood said Lifestyle understands there are frustrations created when providing investment recommendations that need modification when market volatility creates opportunities.

"Advisers often need to make adjustments to previous recommendations in a timely fashion and producing the relevant number of records of advice (RoAs) is costly and slows down this process both of which can be detrimental to the client," Heathwood said.

"Lifestyle believes they are tackling this problem head on with this introduction of the new MDA service."

The new MDA will use WealthO2 technology and will be managed in association with Stonewall Capital and the Stonewall Investment Committee.

Eligible advisers will be assigned an investment management coach from the investment committee who will oversee the investment recommendations and mentor the adviser using 'best of breed' approach to the investment options.

Additionally, Lifestyle announced former BT investment specialist Jeremy Graham-Higgs has been appointed to take on the role of investment management coach.

"Jeremy has recently joined the Stonewall Investment Committee and he has already had an immediate impact with the first three advisers taking up the MDA service so far," Heathwood said.

"Lifestyle believes that the new generation adviser will find being able to engage in an MDA service to be a key part of their service offering moving forward."