New laws to end unpaid super

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 MAR 2023   12:46PM

Targeting dodgy employers, the government is introducing new legislation to combat the underpayment of workers' superannuation.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced that new legislation will be introduced to Parliament this week, focused on enshrining workers' right to superannuation payments in the National Employment Standard.

This measure is part of the government's Protecting Worker Entitlements Bill.

Currently, Australian workers lacking coverage under modern awards or enterprise agreements are vulnerable to exploitation if their employer fails to make the required superannuation contributions. These workers rely on the ATO's intervention to recover lost superannuation and receive their rightful entitlements.

The ATO is only able to recover a mere 15% of owed superannuation. However, the new legislation will complement the ATO's powers, providing the stronger possible protection for employees against unpaid super, the government said.

Minister for workplace relations Tony Burke said the laws would enable workers not covered by a modern award or enterprise agreement containing superannuation rights to take direct legal action for the recovery of unpaid super.

"Superannuation theft undermines the efforts of Australian workers to build a financially secure retirement," Burke said.

Chalmers added that enshrining the right to superannuation payments is part of a broader plan to ensure the super system is the best version of itself.

"Our government will do everything we can to protect super and help deliver a dignified retirement to hardworking Australians," he said.

Following the government's announcement, Industry Super Australia (ISA) reported that payday super will assist one million women who've been missing out on their retirement contributions. Over one million Australian women have been denied more than $1.3 billion in super contributions, due to underpayments.

ISA analysis reveals that one in five women are underpaid super, costing them up to $40,000 from their retirement nest egg, which equates to nearly 10% of their total savings. This "super swindle" has cost women a staggering $10.8 billion over the last seven years.

ISA director Georgia Brumby commented: "Aligning payment of super and wages is the right thing to do by workers, boosts government revenue, lifts investment returns and puts all employers on a level playing field."

"Paying super on payday will help women claw back more super now, while the government is unable to commit to other equity measures like paying super on paid parental leave."

