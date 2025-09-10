New J O Hambro chief appointed amid Perpetual refresh

New J O Hambro chief appointed amid Perpetual refreshBY RIDDHIMA TALWANI | WEDNESDAY, 10 SEP 2025 12:19PM
Perpetual-owned J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) has appointed Bill Street as its new chief executive, effective this week.
The appointment, subject to regulatory approval, is a part of Perpetual's refreshed strategy to drive growth in the boutique funds management firm.
The leadership overhaul comes as Perpetual continues to work on its long-awaited sale of its $21.5 billion wealth management business. The $226.8 billion asset manager reported a statutory loss of $58.2 million in FY25, which factors in impairment costs of $134.6 million related to JOHCM.
It recorded $16.2 billion in total outflows for FY25, some $7.7 billion of which came from JOHCM. Perpetual said JOHCM was experiencing "challenging flow patterns" as a result of its funds' underperformance.
At the time of its full year earnings release, Perpetual chief executive Bernard Reilly said the firm has accelerated its plans to return JOHCM to growth over time as it remains a "highly regarded investment firm in Europe and the UK with high quality investment talent".
He added Perpetual plans to achieve this by product rationalisation and reinvesting funds in the boutique.
Street brings over 34 years of investment management experience across asset classes, having worked with firms like State Street Global Advisors and J.P. Morgan.
Outgoing chief executive Clare Forster will remain on the executive committee supporting Street as he transitions into the new role.
Perpetual took over JOHCM when it acquired Pendal in 2023.
