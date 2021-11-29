NEWS
Executive Appointments

New investment head at First Sentier

MONDAY, 29 NOV 2021

First Sentier Investors has a new global head of investment management.

David Allen has been appointed to the role, based in London.

He was most recently global chief investment officer, equities at AMP Capital.

Allen has more than 20 years of global asset management experience and has also previously held senior investment leadership roles at Sarasin & Partners, Fidelity International and Pioneer Investments.

In his new position, Allen will lead First Sentier's investment teams, excluding FSSA Investment Managers and Stewart Investors, and will contribute to the development and execution of the firm's corporate strategy.

He will also be charged with commercialising and growing investment capabilities for the business.

"We are pleased to have attracted someone of David's calibre to the business," First Sentier chief executive Mark Steinberg said.

"He will play an important role in partnering with investment teams to ensure we continue to offer relevant products and strong investment performance for our clients and capitalise on our growth potential across global markets."

First Sentier announced that as part of Allen's role he will be responsible and accountable for achieving the firm's gender diversity target for women to represent at least 40% of its investment management staff by 2033.

He will replace Perry Clausen, who will retire from the role of chief investment officer early next year.

