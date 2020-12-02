NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
New internal audit guide for finance sector
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 DEC 2020   12:06PM

A new best-practice guide for the boards and internal auditors of superannuation funds, banks and financial service providers has been released.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) has released The Better Practice Guide, which was developed with the help of regulators APRA and ASIC, as a principles-based document to help govern financial services.

IIA's financial services committee, which developed the guide, includes senior audit executives from major organisations such as AMP's Nicola Rimmer-Hollyman, Westpac's Scott Kiernan, MLC Life's Jon Tyers and Macquarie Group's Richard Knox.

The guide covers six principles. The first is that an internal audit should assist the board and senior management to protect the assets, reputation and sustainability of the organisation.

The second is to ensure that the composition, structure and remuneration arrangements of internal audit should support independent and effective assurance.

Another recommendation is to audit the risk culture framework as set by the executives and the board and communicated throughout the organisation.

IIA chair Sandra Birkensleigh said after APRA's prudential inquiry into the Commonwealth Bank, it was clear that internal audits could play a role in governance structures.

"In many instances audit reports were just ignored," she said.

"There are many more examples of internal auditors being ignored by senior management and Audit Committees. When the Royal Commission had completed its hearings, the Institute of Internal Auditors - Australia, in responding to the Commission's Final Report, also reviewed the lessons from the banking scandals in the UK in 2013."

Read more: APRACBACommonwealth BankJon TyersMacquarie GroupMLC LifeNicola Rimmer-HollymanRichard KnoxRoyal CommissionSandra BirkensleighScott KiernanWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA takes action against Westpac
APRA reduces CBA capital requirement
CBA in court for overcharging interest
Super sneaks back to $3tn in assets
RC recommendations closer to legislation
COVID-19 upends business travel, technology
Life insurers recognised for innovation
RBA, CBA, NAB partner for wholesale currency
Life insurance performance plummets
Give the people advisers: Retirement Income Review
Editor's Choice
Coolabah to manage Contango fund
KANIKA SOOD
Christopher Joye's Coolabah Capital has been appointed to manage a floating-rate bond fund from Contango Asset Management.
Dealer service provider adds former MLC advice firm
KANIKA SOOD
ClearView's LaVista Licensee Solutions is adding a former MLC Financial Planning firm.
Future Fund appoints chief investment officer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia's sovereign wealth fund has confirmed the appointment of a chief investment officer after Raphael Arndt, who previously held the role, was appointed chief executive.
Pension plan sued for expensive, active strategy
KARREN VERGARA
US-based Fidelity Investments has been caught up in a class action that alleges a major pension plan exposed members to risky, expensive actively-managed investments instead of allocating to safer passive options.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
4
AIST Your Story 
DEC
7-8
2020 Retirement Management Forum Livestream + On-Demand 
FEB
3-5
ASFA Conference 
MAR
4
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2021 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something dkTQkDsL