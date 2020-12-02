New internal audit guide for finance sector

A new best-practice guide for the boards and internal auditors of superannuation funds, banks and financial service providers has been released.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) has released The Better Practice Guide, which was developed with the help of regulators APRA and ASIC, as a principles-based document to help govern financial services.

IIA's financial services committee, which developed the guide, includes senior audit executives from major organisations such as AMP's Nicola Rimmer-Hollyman, Westpac's Scott Kiernan, MLC Life's Jon Tyers and Macquarie Group's Richard Knox.

The guide covers six principles. The first is that an internal audit should assist the board and senior management to protect the assets, reputation and sustainability of the organisation.

The second is to ensure that the composition, structure and remuneration arrangements of internal audit should support independent and effective assurance.

Another recommendation is to audit the risk culture framework as set by the executives and the board and communicated throughout the organisation.

IIA chair Sandra Birkensleigh said after APRA's prudential inquiry into the Commonwealth Bank, it was clear that internal audits could play a role in governance structures.

"In many instances audit reports were just ignored," she said.

"There are many more examples of internal auditors being ignored by senior management and Audit Committees. When the Royal Commission had completed its hearings, the Institute of Internal Auditors - Australia, in responding to the Commission's Final Report, also reviewed the lessons from the banking scandals in the UK in 2013."