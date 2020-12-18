New heatmap shames trustees

The same underperforming and costly MySuper products APRA named and shamed last year have failed members again in the latest iteration of the heatmaps.

APRA is taking action on 10 MySuper products overseen by eight trustees. It will issue notices for their failure to move the needle since being warned a year ago to lift their game.

It is now looking into whether trustees have failed in their obligations to members and potentially breached the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 (SIS Act).

Thirty-seven products assessed are performing at or above the heatmap investment benchmarks over six years; 27 of these underperformed by up to 75bps; and six products underperform by more than 75bps.

There are 900,000 members with $31 billion in savings stuck in severely underperforming funds.

As at June 2020, perennial MySuper underperformers, with red ratings over a six-year investment period are:

BT Funds Management's Asgard Employee, BT Super and Westpac Group Plan (lifecycle)

Colonial First State Investments' FirstChoice Superannuation Trust lifecycle (lifecycle)

AUSCOAL (lifecycle)

EISS Super

AMP's AFLPA and AFL Industry MySuper, and MySuper No.3 (lifecycle)

Maritime Super

BT Funds Management's Asgard Employee and BT Super (lifecycle)

Colonial First State Investments' FirstChoice Superannuation Trust (lifecycle)

Diversa Trustees' SmartSave MySuper Balanced

Equity Trustees' Aon MySuper (lifecycle)

IOOF

Mercer Superannuation's SmartPath (lifecycle)

MLC Super Fund (lifecycle)

Prime Super

Suncorp's Lifestage Funds (lifecycle)

Tidswell's Max Super Fund (lifecycle)

Super funds that slog members with low balances of $50,000 and less exorbitant fees are:APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell told the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) event yesterday that some trustees are attempting to "game" the system, scalding some for their "laziness" in submitting data.

Underperforming funds have been modifying their investment decisions to manage their performance to the heatmap benchmarks, she said, while others tried to "rewrite history" by resubmitting data to present their funds in "a more favourable light".

"These kinds of games indicate poor leadership, are not indicative of a mindset that is genuinely seeking the best outcomes for members and certainly won't get those trustees off APRA's underperformer list."

Since the inaugural heatmaps, 11 out of 47 MySuper underperformers have exited the industry.

Of the 11 MySuper products with significantly high total fees, eight have reduced their total fees and costs by an average of $166 per annum and two have exited the industry.

Despite this achievement, APRA still has to nag a number of trustees about respecting reporting deadlines.

"This week we issued final warning letters to several trustees who are submitting their updated fees and costs data to APRA late, or not at all. Any further unauthorised delays in reporting will lead to sanctions," she said.

Heatmaps 2.0

Providers of lifecycle funds have urged APRA to consider the complexities behind assessing lifecycle funds, so the heatmap analysis should reflect metrics that are fair, accurate, diversification of investment strategies and innovation.

This fell on deaf ears as Rowell clarified that APRA did not budge on its methodology.

Rowell warned underperformers to get their act together and not wait for the Your Future, Your Super's performance test to take hold to improve their products.

APRA will keep the pressure on these trustees to rectify fee and performance issues and it is "certainly not waiting for [the regulation] to be passed to take action on those particular funds," she said.

"We will review the heatmap and consider what changes may be appropriate once the legislation supporting the Your Future, Your Super measures is finalised. In the meantime, we continue to work to refine the methodology and expand the heatmap's coverage."

In 2021, she flagged that several enhancements will include a wider range of asset class indices in benchmark portfolios, and that investment performance will be "stitched" to help track long-term performance.

"In late 2021, APRA will also look to publish the heatmap for a segment of the choice sector; we will publish a preview of our thinking on how we will do this early in the new year," she said.

"We also remain committed to extending our MySuper heatmap to include insurance. Given the complexity and limitations in data, this has been deferred until 2022 so we can leverage the expanded data collection that will be delivered through our Superannuation Data Transformation program."