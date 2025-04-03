New gig for Challenger's ESG specialist

Challenger Ltd has confirmed the appointment of Charlotte O'Meara as the head of responsible investment.

The annuity provider said O'Meara is tasked with leading the ESG framework across the investment teams at Challenger, helping the life and funds management businesses integrate ESG factors into investment strategies and decision-making.

O'Meara has served as a senior ESG specialist for the last five years, working closely with Challenger's investment manager Fidante and its 17 affiliate partners.

She consults on ESG integration, particularly the management of ESG risks in their investment portfolios.

O'Meara started her career as a risk and compliance analyst within the EY consulting practice before moving to the Pendal Group after three years.

She joined Challenger as a risk professional in 2016 but quickly moved into ESG covering the global regulatory landscape, climate risk and PRI reporting,

O'Meara is also responsible for the firm's modern slavery statement and leads the modern slavery working group in developing the risk and control framework in operations and the supply chain.

The responsible investment professional contributes to several industry bodies, representing Challenger on the FSC ESG Working Group, the Responsible Investment Association Australasia Human Rights Working Group, and Investors Against Slavery and Trafficking.