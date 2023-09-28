New fund targets 'blue chips of tomorrow'

Datt Capital is targeting self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) investors with the launch of a new small caps fund.

Investing in the 'blue chips of tomorrow', the Australian Small Companies Fund has been developed after the manager identified attractive small companies in the process of running its Absolute Return Fund.

The fund will invest in companies outside the S&P/ASX100 index and some pre-IPO equities, holding between 15 to 25 long equity positions at any given time.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, Datt Capital said the fund would be particularly appropriate for SMSFs looking to add a small caps allocation.

The manager said it expects strong performance from the fund, citing the fact the small cap index is currently trading at a material divergence from the broader market index in terms of valuation over a rolling five-year period. Typically, this precedes periods of strong returns by small cap funds, it said.

"The end of zero interest rate policy and the end of the dominance of private market capital presents a smorgasbord of small cap opportunities which are mispriced relative to large cap peers," Datt Capital chief investment officer Emanuel Datt said.

"Historically small caps have been less efficient than large caps which, while carrying more risks, also provide more opportunity to uncover alpha, especially as these stocks are under researched or entirely ignored by analysts.

He added that the fund will "fill a sizeable niche for investors looking to take advantage of much of the latent value opportunities within the small company sector."

"The Future Fund, Australia's largest institutional investor, has recently allocated capital to active small cap managers providing demonstrable appetite and institutional recognition of the present alpha on offer within the Australian small cap space," he said.

Just last week, the Future Fund announced it has mandated Maple-Brown Abbott for an active small caps strategy as part of its $65 billion listed equities portfolio.