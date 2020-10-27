New fund manager at EG

The $3.2 billion real estate boutique has appointed a new fund manager, as a part of internal movements.

Michael Noblet is moving into the role and will focus on scoping assets for the EG Australian Core Enhanced (ACE) and High-Income Sustainable Office Trust (HISOT) funds and mandates. He will also work on investor relationships across the funds.

Aakriti Chona is moving to assistant fund manager and will focus on ACE's strategy, and investor relationships and reporting.

The firm also has two movements in its capital transactions team. Will Clark and Pishoy Gobran are moving to senior manager roles.

"[Clark] will continue to support both EG's ACE Fund and the GIC Mandate, targeting the acquisition of assets that fulfill the respective strategies... [Gobran] will be focused on both the delivery of the investment strategy for the Yield Plus Infrastructure No 2 (YPI-2) fund as well as acquisitions for the GIC mandate," EG said in a statement.

So far this year, EG has acquired four assets in New South Wales (Botany Bay, Ingleburn, West Ryde, Roseberry and Roseberry) totalling over $100 million.

It also won a $400 million mandate from GIC, and opened a private wealth division as it saw the opportunity to buy assets that would fit syndicates of rich investors while not overlapping with its institutional investor base.

The Private Wealth division is aiming for $200 million in gross asset value over the next 12 months. The firm said it has a $4.3 billion development pipeline and has delivered 16.7% p.a. in realised IRR for institutional returns.

"We have an outstanding Capital Transactions team at EG. They all have the relentless drive you need to succeed, especially in the challenging market we are currently in," EG chief executive Adam Geha said.