NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
New fund launches on Chi-X
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAR 2021   11:58AM

The 360 Capital Active Value Equity Fund (TAVF) has launched on the Chi-X Australia stock exchange due to growing demand from Australian retail investors.

TAVF aims to provide investors with income and capital returns from a diverse portfolio of listed equity assets.

The investment manager said the current low interest rate environment combined with increasing growth of passive investing is creating a "once-in-a-generation" cycle in active value investing.

360 Capital said the fund is positioned to capitalise on the lack of truly active, aligned, and independent equity investing on exchange within Australia and New Zealand.

Head of equities at 360 Capital Dennison Hambling said he was pleased the transition of TAVF to Chi-X has been completed.

"We will continue to scale up the fund as opportunities arise and are optimistic about the current market conditions," Hambling said.

"In recent weeks we have seen a major market rotation from growth to value stocks. Our activist investment approach is perfectly positioned to capitalise on this event and deliver strong returns for Australian investors."

360 Capital has a total FUM of $544 million, which was up 22.6% over the six months to 31 December 2020.

Chi-X chief executive Vic Jokovic said active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced unprecedented demand over the past 12 months as Australian investors seek access to a broad range of investment management styles.

"In recent years, the Australian ETF industry has seen exponential growth and is now fast approaching $100 billion in FUM," Jokovic said.

"The launch of the 360 Capital Active Value Equity Fund comes as the long-awaited rotation from growth to value may have arrived. We look forward to working with 360 Capital in making TAVF available to investors."

Read more: 360 CapitalValue Equity FundChi-X AustraliaDennison HamblingVic Jokovic
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
360 Capital to raise $93m
Chi-X bolsters executive team
Vale Chi-X founder
360's plan for Evans Dixon
Magellan launches funds on Chi-X
360 Capital succeeds in LIC raid
Chi-X TraCRs added to specialist platform
Chi-X admits new participant
Chi-X releases viral TraCRs stocks
New fund listing cancelled
Editor's Choice
Industry fund chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA
An $11.5 billion superannuation fund's chief executive will exit to lead a fintech, which is in the process of merging with the former Sargon Capital, now Certane Group.
Brian Hartzer to release leadership book
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former Westpac chief executive Brian Hartzer will release a professional development book on effective leadership in April.
ASIC praises super trustees
ELIZA BAVIN
ASIC has released the findings of its review of how superannuation trustees supported members during COVID-19 with overall positive feedback.
APAC lagging on net zero goal: Survey
ELIZA BAVIN
A new survey has revealed the APAC region is lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to setting clear goals to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yT9EIM5G