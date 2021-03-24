New fund launches on Chi-X

The 360 Capital Active Value Equity Fund (TAVF) has launched on the Chi-X Australia stock exchange due to growing demand from Australian retail investors.

TAVF aims to provide investors with income and capital returns from a diverse portfolio of listed equity assets.

The investment manager said the current low interest rate environment combined with increasing growth of passive investing is creating a "once-in-a-generation" cycle in active value investing.

360 Capital said the fund is positioned to capitalise on the lack of truly active, aligned, and independent equity investing on exchange within Australia and New Zealand.

Head of equities at 360 Capital Dennison Hambling said he was pleased the transition of TAVF to Chi-X has been completed.

"We will continue to scale up the fund as opportunities arise and are optimistic about the current market conditions," Hambling said.

"In recent weeks we have seen a major market rotation from growth to value stocks. Our activist investment approach is perfectly positioned to capitalise on this event and deliver strong returns for Australian investors."

360 Capital has a total FUM of $544 million, which was up 22.6% over the six months to 31 December 2020.

Chi-X chief executive Vic Jokovic said active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced unprecedented demand over the past 12 months as Australian investors seek access to a broad range of investment management styles.

"In recent years, the Australian ETF industry has seen exponential growth and is now fast approaching $100 billion in FUM," Jokovic said.

"The launch of the 360 Capital Active Value Equity Fund comes as the long-awaited rotation from growth to value may have arrived. We look forward to working with 360 Capital in making TAVF available to investors."