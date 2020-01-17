NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
New fund invests $45m in SA
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 17 JAN 2020   11:33AM

A new fund has invested $45 million into the South Australian health and biotech industries.

The Chinese fund has invested the money to accelerate the development and commercialization of health and medical research outcomes from South Australia.

The new Adelaide China Biotech Investment Fund is backed by a group of private investors based in China.

Led by An LuFan, executive director of Chinese-based D&R Pharmaceuticals the fund will focus on drug development and clinical diagnostics.

Dr Stephen Rodda from the University of Adelaide and Dr JC Tan from UniSA Ventures, helped to establish the fund.

"This new fund will enable our research to be taken to the next level, creating opportunities for the South Australia's health and biotech industry," Rodda said.

"Importantly, this will in turn create healthcare outcomes for the community, particularly in the form of new drugs that otherwise would not have existed without such funding support."

Dr Viraj Perea, chief executive of UniSA Ventures, said the fund would help advance a number of early-stage health technologies where funding is currently scarce.

"It will help break down the barriers that many health innovations face in obtaining the money they need to move their projects to stages where they become attractive for further capital injection," Perea said.

