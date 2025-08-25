Newspaper icon
New Forests beefs up local landscapes fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 25 AUG 2025   12:41PM

New Forests is acquiring close to 50% of McPhee Beef Farms in New South Wales and will look to implement more regenerative agriculture practices and reduce its emissions.

The acquisition is being made via New Forests' Australia New Zealand Landscapes and Forestry Fund (ANZLAFF), which received about $600 million from institutional investors across Asia Pacific and Europe earlier this year.

McPhee Beef Farms is the fourth Australian investment by the fund, this time in the New England region of New South Wales.

McPhee Beef Farms is home to the Maria River Cattle Company Angus herd which is bred with full-blood Wagyu bulls to produce F1 Wagyu. It has two main holdings, Benditi Aggregation and Glen Eagle, and covers about 8400 hectares.

"The McPhee asset is a quality business which aligns perfectly with our whole of landscape approach where we can position investors to benefit from the best use of the landscape, while combining additional revenue streams such as carbon and biodiversity," New Forests global head of investments and managing director, Australia and New Zealand David Shelton said.

Going forward, the McPhee Beef Farms will be known as Benditi Pastoral Company. Existing staff and management are being retained under a new management company formed by the vendor to provide ongoing property management and maintain existing business relationships for Benditi Pastoral Company, New Forests explained.

It will be managed by New Forests' New Agriculture, using a whole of landscape approach to maximise potential for registering carbon projects and introducing more regenerative agricultural practices. It will also look to reduce emissions and review energy requirements from renewable sources.

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Japan's Kyushu Electric Power, Germany's BVL, and Swedish pension fund AP2 are investors in ANZLAFF.

