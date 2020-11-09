NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
New fixed income boutique launches
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 9 NOV 2020   12:40PM

Former UBS fund manager Chris Baylis, billionaire investor Alex Waislitz and ASX-listed cash platform Cashwerkz have teamed up to launch a new funds management businesses.

Fortlake Asset Management is offering four funds, across retail, wholesale and institutional.

Alex Waislitz's Thorney is major shareholder, and he or Martin Casey will have a non-executive directorhip on the five-person board.

"We are excited by the opportunity to be working with Christian and his team. He is a best in class manager with a clearly demonstrable track record. In the current low interest rate environment, the performance of a fixed income manager is more important than ever," Waislitz said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

The investment team includes Chris Baylis, formerly the lead portfolio manager for the UBS Cash Plus Fund and the Insurance and ALM book, as founder and chief investment officer.

Kylie-Anne Richards, formerly a portfolio manager at prop trading firm QTR Capital, is the head of ESG.

Peter Higgs, founder of Brisbane-based specialist global derivative and currency overlay asset management firm TGM, is the chair of the board and the investment committee. All three have post doctorates, Baylis in econometrics, Higgs in economics and Richards in math.

In operations, former FIIG Securities head of client services Andrew Kidd is Fortlake's chief operating office, while former Prodigy Investment Partners head of distribution Guy Ballard is the head of distribution.

Cahwerkz's fund incubation business via Trustees Australia Limited will launch the business. Its chief executive Jon Lechte also has a non-executive directorship, and Cashwerkz has a stake in Fortlake.

"We are delighted to bring the Fortlake Asset Management business to market, our first fund within the Fund Income business. The quality of the people within the business and the partners to the business, is a great example of the high standards we have within Fund Income," Lechte said.

"Over time Fortlake and the Bond Income business will have some shared capability and synergy, Dr Baylis delivers the opportunity for collaboration with the best market insight and expertise to also provide individually managed accounts (IMAs)."

Fortlake will use J.P. Morgan, Tactical Global Management Limited (TGM) and Link Fund Solutions.

The four funds are: Fortlake Real-Income Fund (for retail investors targeting 3% over RBA cash rate), Fortlake Real-Higher Income Fund (for retail investors targeting 5% over RBA cash rate), Fortlake Real Opportunities Fund (wholesale investors, absolute return) and Fortlake Sigma Opportunities Fund (wholesale, targeting 8-11% above the RBA cash rate).

Read more: Alex WaislitzChris BaylisCashwerkzFortlake Asset ManagementJon LechteKylie-Anne Richards
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Alex Waislitz fails to block OneVue acquisition
OneVue encourages Iress takeover
Cashwerkz fits out bond service
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
Alex Waislitz urges OVH shareholders to vote no
IRESS caves in, ups OneVue bid
Ardea IM announces research partnership
Cashwerkz to launch funds incubator
Major OneVue shareholder says IRESS bid too low
Atlas Advisors adds to leadership
Editor's Choice
Loftus Peak lists active ETF
KANIKA SOOD
The Sydney boutique has listed its top-performing global equities fund on the ASX as an active ETF, while removing it from the mFund market place.
Majority of Aussies want SG rise: ASFA
ELIZA BAVIN
Around 75% of Australians want the superannuation guarantee to rise to 12%, according to a survey commissioned by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
Franklin Templeton shuffles distribution team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Following its acquisition of Legg Mason, Franklin Templeton Australia has refreshed its senior distribution leadership line-up.
State Super scholarship opens
KARREN VERGARA
State Super's post-graduate scholarship program is open for students in New South Wales interested in studying superannuation.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10-11
World Business Forum Sydney 
NOV
10
WOB Understand financial reports 
NOV
10
Webinar: Focus on Investment Portfolios for HNW Clients 
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something FpcM9LrZ