Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New director joins Rest board

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAY 2022   12:32PM

Rest has appointed a board director with extensive experience in corporate superannuation. 

Joanne Lester commenced as a director on 6 April 2022 as an employer representative nominated by the Australian Retailers Association.

She had previously served as an alternate director to the Rest board since 28 July 2016.

Lester has more than 30 years' experience in corporate superannuation within ASX-listed environments, predominately with Wesfarmers Limited.

This has included supporting superannuation structural changes following corporate acquisitions and divestments.

She has also worked within broader human resource environments in a range of remuneration capacities, Rest said.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Ken Marshman, chair of the Rest board said: "Jo's extensive experience with superannuation, and her familiarity with Rest's strategy will be a valuable addition as we continue helping our members achieve their personal best retirement outcomes."

"Her deep understanding of corporate superannuation, the retail industry, and broader human resources environments further deepens the expertise within the Rest board."

The appointment follows the departure of Catriona Noble on March 31.

Read more: Joanne LesterCatriona NobleKen Marshman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rest appoints three investment specialists
Who foots the bill when super funds merge?
Merger costs may impact short-term returns: ASI
Ken Marshman departs JANA
ANZ halts asset secured loans to retail customers
REST Industry Super names new chief executive
REST CEO moves on, custodian renewed
ANZ Wealth alternatives head departs
Joyce Phillips leaves in ANZ restructure
Choice of super fund won't always work: REST

Editor's Choice

AIST adds to executive leadership

CHLOE WALKER
The former regional head for AustralianSuper in the UK has joined the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as general manager, memberships and partnerships.

Future Fund battles challenging markets

CHLOE WALKER
Future Fund's investment holdings slipped 1.5% over the three months ended March 31, now sitting just shy of $201 billion.

CFS awards stewardship mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Colonial First State has appointed EOS at Federated Hermes for proxy advisory services.

Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A survey of compliance professionals has found 67% believe ASIC's breach reporting rules distract from other issues and the greatest proportion of reports filed relate to financial advice failures.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.