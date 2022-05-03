New director joins Rest board

Rest has appointed a board director with extensive experience in corporate superannuation.

Joanne Lester commenced as a director on 6 April 2022 as an employer representative nominated by the Australian Retailers Association.

She had previously served as an alternate director to the Rest board since 28 July 2016.

Lester has more than 30 years' experience in corporate superannuation within ASX-listed environments, predominately with Wesfarmers Limited.

This has included supporting superannuation structural changes following corporate acquisitions and divestments.

She has also worked within broader human resource environments in a range of remuneration capacities, Rest said.

Ken Marshman, chair of the Rest board said: "Jo's extensive experience with superannuation, and her familiarity with Rest's strategy will be a valuable addition as we continue helping our members achieve their personal best retirement outcomes."

"Her deep understanding of corporate superannuation, the retail industry, and broader human resources environments further deepens the expertise within the Rest board."

The appointment follows the departure of Catriona Noble on March 31.