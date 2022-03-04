NEWS
Technology

New digital solution to close advice gap

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 4 MAR 2022   12:43PM

SWU Group has partnered with OpenInvest to make high quality investment products and services more readily available.

The online investing solution, called SWU Online Invest, is being delivered via a partnership with Melbourne-based fintech investment platform, OpenInvest.

Online Invest is a fully online investing solution, providing Australian investors access to four investment portfolios managed by the SWU team.

The objective is to help the mass market of Australians currently priced out of receiving traditional face-to-face personal advice, SWU said.

"Personal financial advice provides a wonderful outcome for clients, however, increased regulatory obligations imposed on financial advisers in recent years means the cost of traditional ongoing personal advice services has gone up dramatically, making it increasingly unaffordable to most Australians, SWU founder and chair Simon Wu said.

"We needed a digital solution to reach everybody else, those wanting to obtain professional investing expertise from a trusted provider, for a lower cost, via a few simple clicks."

OpenInvest's chief executive and co-founder Andrew Varlamos said he is thrilled to be partnering with SWU Group to help  reach and assist a broad audience.

"The SWU Group has a tremendous reputation in the financial advice industry, and high levels of engagement and trust with their large audience drawn from across the Chinese-Australian community," he said.

"We're proud to be playing our role in underpinning the SWU Online Invest solution."

SWU Online Invest investment committee member Paul Harding-Davis said it was exciting to be able to access innovative technology to help address a major issue across Australia.

"The past two years has seen a massive increase in the number of people investing in the stockmarket via cheap trading apps," Harding-Davis said.

"Unfortunately, it's extremely difficult to invest sensibly that way - and the barrage of ads telling people that share trading is fun and sexy don't help.

"History shows that the only smart way to invest is via professionally-managed, diversified portfolios, and that's what SWU Online Invest offers."

Read more: OpenInvestSWU GroupPaul Harding-DavisAndrew VarlamosSimon Wu
