Executive Appointments
New deputy Aussie equities head at Aberdeen Standard
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 1 OCT 2020   12:40PM

Aberdeen Standard Investments has appointed a new deputy head of Australian equities, after Michelle Lopez replaced Robert Penaloza as the head last year.

Natalie Tam is moving into the role after 15 years on the team.

She first joined Aberdeen as an analyst covering media stocks in 2005 from Deutsche. Prior to this, she worked at Rothschild in investment banking, Coca Cola Amatil in corporate strategy and Royal & Sun Alliance in group finance.

In another promotion, Camille Simeon is moving to investment director after 12 years on the team. She joined Aberdeen in 2008 from Citigroup where she was vice president institutional research sales in Australia and New York.

The Aussie equities team at Aberdeen Standard managed about $1 billion in total assets as at mid-May, including a broad cap strategy and an ex-20 strategy.

It was led by Robert Penaloza for nearly a decade until last year, when he left to take up the chief executive role for the firm in Thailand.

Michelle Lopez, who joined the team in 2004 as an analyst from Watson Wyatt (now Willis Tower Watsons) replaced Penaloza as the head of Australian equities.

"I am delighted to award these promotions to Natalie and Camille, who have been committed members of the Australian equities team over the last 15 and 12 years, respectively," Lopez said of the promotions.

"While the last nine months have been challenging, both Natalie and Camille have stepped up and led on projects in addition to their day-to-day analysis and portfolio management responsibilities, which have been extraordinarily demanding during these times.

"Furthermore, the work Natalie and Camille have contributed to, to continue to grow our ESG engagement with businesses and their successes in the area this year is a testament to their promotions."

