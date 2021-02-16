NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
New corporate bond fund launches
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 16 FEB 2021   11:59AM

Artesian Capital has launched a new corporate-focussed, green and sustainable bond fund open to both wholesale and retail investors.

Artesian said the fund was seeded by an Australian ethically minded super fund, which has been running since late September.

The Artesian Green & Sustainable Bond Fund aims to offer investors access to a diversified portfolio of green, sustainable and social bonds.

Artesian said it is not necessary to sacrifice best of class, risk adjusted returns while pursuing transformational impact investments.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

The fund aims to outperform commonly used "vanilla bond indices" net of fees.

Artesian said while it only has a relatively short track record, the fund has beaten its benchmark in each of the five months since inception.

"We have been actively trading green bonds from our New York and London offices for five years, so we were delighted when we saw issuance take off in the AUD market," Artesian chief investment officer Matthew Clunies-Ross said.

"In saying that, the AUD green and sustainable corporate bond market is still quite niche due to its size, so it made perfect sense for us to offer this type of fund to our investors."

Artesian said the fund has proven popular since its inception, attracting institutional, wholesale and retail investors.

Artesian portfolio manager David Gallagher said the fund tackles climate change, as well as aims to address the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Whilst the fund is still in its infancy, we are quite proud we have been able to address 13 of the 17 SDGs, such as sustainable cities and communities, clean water and sanitation and gender equality through some of the corporate bonds owned by the fund," Gallagher said.

"We are achieving this whilst not compromising on investment returns for our investors."

Read more: Sustainable Bond FundArtesian CapitalDavid GallagherMatthew Clunies-Ross
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CareSuper hires from VFMC
Altius flags key appointments
Active managers need new measurement
Editor's Choice
Hostplus enhances ESG option
KARREN VERGARA
Hostplus is changing its sustainable investment option on the back of growing demand from members who want a more sustainable and principled approach to their investments.
New corporate bond fund launches
ELIZA BAVIN
Artesian Capital has launched a new corporate-focussed, green and sustainable bond fund open to both wholesale and retail investors.
SMSFs primed for best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
Self-managed superannuation funds are ahead of the game in terms of meeting the looming best financial interest rules, according to its peak body association.
Iress hires head of corporate development
KANIKA SOOD
Iress has hired a former AMP corporate development director for a new role that reports to its chief executive Andrew Walsh.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EcKSwxvY