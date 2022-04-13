Newspaper icon
New chief executive for SG Hiscock

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 APR 2022   12:18PM

Giles Croker has been appointed as the Melbourne-based firm's chief executive and chief operating officer.

His transition to the role of chief executive has been in development for several years, including having acted as co-chief executive officer alongside founder Stephen Hiscock for a period of time in 2021.

Croker joined SG Hiscock 20 years ago and was most recently chief financial officer.

According to Hiscock, the process in formally appointing Croker to the role has been seamless and supported by the company's board and management team.

"As a business, we undertook the necessary due diligence required on the chief executive appointment and Giles has been regarded as a natural successor for some time," Hiscock said.

"He brings extensive financial and business acumen to the table and I'm confident he will continue to lead the business on a positive growth trajectory."

Hiscock will continue with the firm as executive chair and chief investment officer.

Hiscock established the firm in 2001 and has held the roles of managing director and chair since that time.

All other executive and management positions within the business remain unchanged.

