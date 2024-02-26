New chair for NZ Super Fund

Catherine Drayton is leaving the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation Board, with her successor to take over on March 1.

Drayton has served as chair since April 2021 and been on the board since November 2018. She has decided to step down from the board, effective the end of this week.

In her place, John Williamson has been appointed chair of the $66 billion fund. He will also be chair of Elevate NZ Venture Capital Fund, which the Guardians also oversee.

Williamson is the former chief executive of ACG Education and Hellaby Holdings, which was taken over by ASX-listed Bapcor in 2017, and has been on the Guardians' board since 2016. He is currently chair of its employee policy and remuneration committee.

"Our purpose, sustainable investment delivering strong returns for all New Zealanders, sets out clearly and simply why we are here and who we are working for. That is a responsibility we take very seriously," Williamson said.

Meantime, New Zealand finance minister Nicola Willis said of Drayton: "During her time as chair, the NZ Super Fund continued to outperform its long-term investment benchmarks despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and significant market volatility."

"Catherine Drayton has made a significant contribution to the fund, helping to steer it through extremely challenging waters. I thank her for her service."

Also commenting, Drayton said it had been a privilege to chair the Guardians board.

"To survive and thrive through two decades as we have done clearly demonstrates the Guardians' ability to create significant value for the country over the long term," she said.

"I am pleased to have played a part in that, and I believe John and the team will continue to build on what the Guardians has already achieved."