Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New chair for NZ Super Fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 26 FEB 2024   12:45PM

Catherine Drayton is leaving the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation Board, with her successor to take over on March 1.

Drayton has served as chair since April 2021 and been on the board since November 2018. She has decided to step down from the board, effective the end of this week.

In her place, John Williamson has been appointed chair of the $66 billion fund. He will also be chair of Elevate NZ Venture Capital Fund, which the Guardians also oversee.

Williamson is the former chief executive of ACG Education and Hellaby Holdings, which was taken over by ASX-listed Bapcor in 2017, and has been on the Guardians' board since 2016. He is currently chair of its employee policy and remuneration committee.

"Our purpose, sustainable investment delivering strong returns for all New Zealanders, sets out clearly and simply why we are here and who we are working for. That is a responsibility we take very seriously," Williamson said.

Meantime, New Zealand finance minister Nicola Willis said of Drayton: "During her time as chair, the NZ Super Fund continued to outperform its long-term investment benchmarks despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and significant market volatility."

"Catherine Drayton has made a significant contribution to the fund, helping to steer it through extremely challenging waters. I thank her for her service."

Also commenting, Drayton said it had been a privilege to chair the Guardians board.

"To survive and thrive through two decades as we have done clearly demonstrates the Guardians' ability to create significant value for the country over the long term," she said.

"I am pleased to have played a part in that, and I believe John and the team will continue to build on what the Guardians has already achieved."

Read more: Catherine DraytonGuardians of New Zealand Superannuation BoardNZ Super FundJohn WilliamsonNicola Willis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New Zealand sovereign wealth fund appoints acting chief
NZ Super Fund delivers 11.9%
NZ Super Fund secures stake in Euroclear
NZ Super Fund chief executive resigns
NZ Super shifts $25bn to low carbon indices
Alternatives guru departs ART
NZ Super Fund hires from ART
NZ Super Fund excludes Russian debt, state-owned holdings
NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates
NZ Super Fund names head of portfolio investments

Editor's Choice

US family office launches Australian arm

CHLOE WALKER
The Asena Family Office (Asena) has officially set up shop down under, merging with Melbourne-based boutique family office and asset management firm Giles Wade.

Jo-Anne Bloch to chair CSLR

CHLOE WALKER
Former Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) chief executive Jo-Anne Bloch has been appointed by the Albanese government to lead its Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CLSR).

Rest awards impact mandate

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Rest is $150 million closer to reaching its impact investment target after allocating to a listed equity fund.

Super funds captivated by equities: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds have been heavily reliant on equities for the last decade compared to their global peers, a new study reveals.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach