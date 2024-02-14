Newspaper icon
New chair for iExtend

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 FEB 2024   12:30PM

The founder of The Sentient Group and AMP's private capital business has been appointed chair of life insurer iExtend.

Peter Cassidy is taking on the role. Cassidy established AMP's private capital business in 1993, managing investment funds across resources, infrastructure and manufacturing.

In this role, he was involved in major public investments such as Optus, as well as privatisations such as Melbourne Airport and Victorian electricity generation and distribution.

Soon after, Cassidy founded private equity firm, The Sentient Group in 2001.  The Sentient Group manages capital for institutional investors such as endowments, family offices, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies in the USA, Europe and the Middle East.

In 2017, he retired from The Sentient Group to establish Moss Ridge family office.

In joining, Cassidy replaces chair Rodney Payne as chair of the life insurance start-up. The appointment comes as iExtend is in the throes of applying for an AFSL; in November it entered an enforceable undertaking with ASIC after it was found to be operating without one. For the time being, iExtend is operating under a Corporate Authorised Representative arrangement, acting as an agent of another AFSL.

"We are delighted to have Peter join iExtend as chair and are fortunate to have someone of his experience and calibre to help guide us in the next stage of our growth," iExtend chief executive David Sarkis said.

"Peter joins us at a busy and pivotal moment where we have the opportunity to scale our business with the adviser support we have built and further develop our enterprise solutions to elevate our industry-leading offering for licensees."

Meanwhile, Cassidy thanked Payne for his contribution as chair.

"iExtend would like to thank former iExtend chair Rodney Payne for his tireless efforts and commitment to the business over the past three years," Cassidy said.

"He helped the business mature from start-up phase and we wish him great success as he pursues new opportunities during the next stage of our growth."

