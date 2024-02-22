Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

New caps can increase super contributions: SMSFA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 22 FEB 2024   3:29PM

The changes in concessional and non-concessional contributions caps announced today could mean that some Australians can have additional disposable income to contribute to superannuation, according to the SMSF Association.

From 1 July 2024, the standard concessional contribution cap will increase from $27,500 to $30,000.

The non-concessional contribution cap - which is expressed as four times the standard concessional contribution cap - will also increase from $110,000 to $120,000.

This also means that the maximum available, under the non-concessional contribution bring-forward provisions will increase from $330,000 to $360,000.

Also from this date, the total superannuation balance thresholds used to determine the maximum amount of bring-forward non-concessional contributions available to an individual will be adjusted.

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said these changes were expected and alongside the Stage 3 tax cuts and mean that some may have additional disposable income to contribute more to super.

Burgess told the SMSFA National Conference that the proposed 30% taxation on $3 million super balances could become law by June 30 this year.

"The only questions that remains is whether the government's proposal not to index the cap and to tax unrealised capital gains will survive the scrutiny of the senate cross bench," he said.

"Although there might not be sufficient cross bench support to block this Bill, we hope that they will support amendments which simplify and improve this tax."

Also at the conference, Heffron Consulting managing director Meg Heffron said that many SMSFs will not hit the $3 million mark - yet they still see value in their SMSF, appreciating they are a genuine platform for their retirement savings strategy.

For those who opt to take their money out of superannuation because of this change, Heffron flagged issues that must be considered including the impact of large withdrawals on exempt current pension income (ECPI), not wasting losses and/or negative earnings, and any tax on death benefits.

Read more: SMSFAHeffron ConsultingMeg HeffronPeter Burgess
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Teals will push for super tax indexation: Burgess
Reforms will strengthen retirement advice: Experts
SMSFA prepares delegates for major super tax reform
Proposed super tax requires perspective: Expert
ATO cracks down on illegal early SMSF access
Conference to address major SMSF issues
Superannuation fund returns underperformed SMSFs: Research
SMSF Association blasts 'highly questionable' ASFA research
SMSF Association, CA ANZ rally against super tax changes
Government to amend transfer balance cap laws

Editor's Choice

Super contribution caps to rise on July 1

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Superannuation contribution caps will go up on July 1, after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported an increase in average weekly ordinary time earnings.

Insignia details transformation progress

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Insignia Financial's share price is up some 12% after it posted a marginal increase in underlying profit and reported all its strategic priorities being on-track.

JANA wins mandate from public sector super fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
JANA has been selected as the investment consultant for the Tasmanian Retirement Benefits Fund (RBF).

Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor slammed the proposed doubling of superannuation tax to 30%, saying it is a blatant attack on Australians' wealth.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach