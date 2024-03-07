New campaign pushes for reproductive leave

Calls for a paid reproductive leave scheme are mounting, as Queensland Unions launches a campaign pushing for new entitlements including preventative health leave. It comes as the Senate investigates issues related to menopause and perimenopause.

The Queensland Council of Unions has kicked off a campaign calling for leave and flexibility entitlements for workers experiencing reproductive health issues that impact their ability to work.

While policies related to reproductive health typically focus on the needs of women, the 'It's for Every Body' campaign is just that, with the proposed policy covering chronic conditions related to menstruation and menopause, IVF treatment, prostate or breast cancer screening, and vasectomy recovery.

Under the policy, workers would be entitled to 10 days paid non-cumulative reproductive health leave per year. It would apply to all full-time employees, and part-time employees on a pro rata basis. The leave can be taken as a block, individual days, or part-days.

The campaign outlines that the leave would apply when an employee is unfit for work due to a reproductive health issue, or they need to do something to deal with the reproductive health issue and it is impractical to do so outside of work hours.

Reasons outlined by the policy include a condition or illness, such as pregnancy, fertility, endometriosis, menopause, or dysmenorrhea, and any other kind of pain or discomfort related to menstruation.

It also includes the monitoring for healthcare issues related to prostate, cervical or breast cancer screening, and surgery and other treatments related to the reproductive organs, like vasectomies and hysterectomies.

Like sick and compassionate leave, reproductive health leave would be paid at an employee's base rate of pay for their typical hours worked. Again, like sick leave, notice and evidence requirements would apply.

The campaign is supported by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, which said: "We support the proposed new laws to be adopted by the Queensland and federal government. The current provisions under the Fair Work Act are insufficient as they do not allow women to take personal leave for menstrual pain, among other reproductive health concerns."

Maurice Blackburn has long been a proponent of reproductive leave. At the end of 2022 it formed a working group with several trade unions to push for the federal government to recognise the various impacts menopause can have on a woman day-to-day, particularly her ability to work.

The lobbying is gaining traction, with the Senate referring an inquiry into issues related to menopause and perimenopause to the Senate Standing Committee on Community Affairs in November 2023.

Under the terms of reference, the committee is tasked with investigating the economic consequences of menopause and perimenopause, including but not limited to, reduced workforce participation, productivity and retirement planning; the physical health impacts, including menopausal and perimenopausal symptoms, associated medical conditions such as menorrhagia, and access to healthcare services; and the mental and emotional wellbeing of individuals experiencing menopause and perimenopause, considering issues like mental health, self-esteem, and social support.

It will also consider the impact of symptoms on caregiving responsibilities; the cultural and societal factors influencing perceptions and attitudes to such conditions; and the level of awareness amongst medical professionals and patients of the symptoms of menopause and perimenopause and the treatments, including the affordability and availability of treatments.

Importantly, the level of awareness amongst employers and workers of the symptoms of menopause and perimenopause, as well as the availability and usage of workplace policies will also be considered. In doing so, it's been directed to consider how other jurisdictions support workers.

Presently, employers including Aware Super, Cbus and Future Group offer paid forms of reproductive leave.