New boutique hires EQT as RE

New boutique hires EQT as REBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 31 JUL 2023 12:25PM
Read more: Equity Trustees, Blackwattle Investment Partners, Michael Skinner, Mid Cap Quality Fund, AL Capital, Aqualand Group, Maggie Mills, Matthew Dell
Equity Trustees has won another responsible entity mandate this month from a fledgling investment manager whose funds currently focus on Australian equities.
Blackwattle Investment Partners, which opened its doors in May, named Equity Trustees to oversee four funds.
The Blackwattle Large Cap Quality Fund, Mid Cap Quality Fund and Long-short 130/30 Quality Fund officially launched to investors in July.
The fourth fund, the Small Cap Quality Fund, will launch in September, and invests in smaller Australian companies and tracks the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.
The boutique is headed by Jarred Rubin as chief executive and managing director and chief investment officer Michael Skinner. They are joined by Matthew Dell as executive director and Maggie Mills as head of distribution. Staff has invested $10 million of capital in the firm.
"We have refined our inaugural investment offerings to reflect our strong belief of investing in Australian businesses that have a forward advantage, aligned management, and are priced below their intrinsic value," Skinner said.
"Coupled with our aligned and transparent business model, we believe Blackwattle will provide a refreshing offering to Australian investors across domestic equity markets, and in future across global equity markets."
Equity Trustees executive general manager of corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said: "Our expertise and decades of experience in funds governance establishes us well to work diligently with Blackwattle as they enter and expand in the domestic equity market."
Equity Trustees also scored a responsible entity in July from AL Capital (ALC), the funds management arm of Aqualand Group.
The funds include the ALC Global Credit Fund, the ALC Active Australian Equity Fund and the ALC Active International Equities Fund.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Advice from Shartru failed best interests duty, ASIC says
New boutique hires EQT as RE
Aware Super details new term deposit option
Review forces ASX to fix intra-group conflicts
|Sponsored by
The impact of population growth on the economy & property
How are our economic fortunes impacted by population growth post pandemic?
|Sponsored by
Sustainability and returns drive thematic investing growth
Read the 2023 BNP Paribas Thematics Barometer. Discover how 84% of investors expect a positive impact on long-term performance of thematic investing.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Hybrid advice is a runway to full advice
Why philanthropy is a growing part of financial advice
I asked ChatGPT for financial advice: Here's what happened
From remediation to rigorous due diligence: Transforming AFSL practices for financial success
Angus Whiteley
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD