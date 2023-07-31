New boutique hires EQT as RE

Newspaper icon
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 31 JUL 2023   12:25PM

Equity Trustees has won another responsible entity mandate this month from a fledgling investment manager whose funds currently focus on Australian equities.

Blackwattle Investment Partners, which opened its doors in May, named Equity Trustees to oversee four funds.

The Blackwattle Large Cap Quality Fund, Mid Cap Quality Fund and Long-short 130/30 Quality Fund officially launched to investors in July.

The fourth fund, the Small Cap Quality Fund, will launch in September, and invests in smaller Australian companies and tracks the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

The boutique is headed by Jarred Rubin as chief executive and managing director and chief investment officer Michael Skinner. They are joined by Matthew Dell as executive director and Maggie Mills as head of distribution. Staff has invested $10 million of capital in the firm.

"We have refined our inaugural investment offerings to reflect our strong belief of investing in Australian businesses that have a forward advantage, aligned management, and are priced below their intrinsic value," Skinner said.

"Coupled with our aligned and transparent business model, we believe Blackwattle will provide a refreshing offering to Australian investors across domestic equity markets, and in future across global equity markets."

Equity Trustees executive general manager of corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said: "Our expertise and decades of experience in funds governance establishes us well to work diligently with Blackwattle as they enter and expand in the domestic equity market."

Equity Trustees also scored a responsible entity in July from AL Capital (ALC), the funds management arm of Aqualand Group.

The funds include the ALC Global Credit Fund, the ALC Active Australian Equity Fund and the ALC Active International Equities Fund.

