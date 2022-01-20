New board director for Morrison & Co

Morrison & Co has appointed corporate finance and infrastructure expert Kate Mingay as a non-executive director, effective immediately.

Mingay brings three decades of extensive commercial and regulatory experience, having worked across the private and public infrastructure sectors.

She currently holds advisory roles with Ofgem and CAA, the respective UK energy and airport economic regulators and is an independent non-executive director for Wessex Water and a Trustee of the British Science Association.

She has also worked in executive director roles for UBS and Goldman Sachs earlier in her career, leading the UK financing teams.

Morrison & Co chair Rob Morrison said he has no doubt Mingay will provide valuable insights from her vast and international experience across the industry.

"Her experience complements the board's diverse skill set and she brings a strong cultural alignment to our purpose of investing wisely in ideas that matter, and embedding sustainability into all our activities," Morrison said.

"She joins at an exciting time for our business, as we navigate the fast-changing economic environment, take on new challenges and drive continued expansion.

"Her impressive track record will be invaluable as we create innovative, growth opportunities for our clients and for the local communities in which we invest."

Following this appointment, Morrison & Co's board will have members familiar with and who have worked across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe - all geographies in which the firm operates.

"Morrison & Co has impressive credentials and a long track record of delivering successful financial and sustainable outcomes in listed and unlisted sectors for its investors," said.

"I am looking forward to working with the firm to support its growth strategy, particularly its international plans."