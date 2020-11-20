NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
New approach needed for Age Pension: RIR
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 20 NOV 2020   12:27PM

The Age Pension is a vital pillar of the retirement income system and provides most Australians with a minimum standard of living but a new approach is required to ensure retirees that rent reach this goal.

The long-awaited Retirement Income Review (RIR) acknowledges the Age Pension as providing a safety net for those who do not have the means to create their own minimum standard of living in retirement and secondly as a buffer for retirees whose incomes fall.

The RIR, undertaken by an independent panel chaired by Mike Callaghan and consisting of Carolyn Kay and Deborah Ralston, found groups such as renters are less likely to achieve the minimum standard of living.

"The system should ensure a minimum standard of living for retirees with limited financial means that is consistent with prevailing community standards," it said.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

As at June 2019, around 71% of people aged 65 and over received Age Pension or other pension payments with over 60% of these on the maximum rate.

For most households aged 65 and over the family home is their main asset with superannuation making up a small share of their net wealth. But retirees who are renting require additional assistance.

Many stakeholders suggested to the panel a specific increase to maximum rate of rental assistance by 40%.

"Increasing the rate of Commonwealth Rent Assistance will only have a small impact. A new approach is required," the report said.

In addition, the RIR found this increase would "not be sufficient to significantly reduce income poverty among retiree renters" and would narrow the income poverty rate between renters and homeowners.

"This reflects that even after the increase, Commonwealth Rent Assistance would be a small proportion of the housing expenses faced by renters compared to homeowners," it said.

"However, and consistent with the indications of retirees in financial stress, retiree renters on the Age Pension have income poverty rates well in excess of other retirees and working-age groups."

In addition, the inequity gap may increase as the cost of the Age Pension is expected to fall from 2.5% of GDP to 2.3% by 2060, while superannuation tax breaks will rise from 2% to 2.6% of GDP.

"While the Age Pension helps offset inequities in retirement outcomes, the design of superannuation tax concessions increases inequality in the system. Tax concessions provide greater benefit to people on higher incomes," it said.

However, the RIR highlighted the adequacy of the Age Pension in reducing income inequality among retirees because it provides most support as a proportion of private incomes to lower-income earners.

The report found measures suggest the Age Pension has kept pace with community standard with the base rate is about 4% above the wages benchmark.

"For many retirees, the Age Pension provides a higher level of income than they received during their working life," it said.

"The maximum rate of the Age Pension is also above available absolute poverty benchmarks, such as the Henderson Poverty Line."

Read more: Age PensionRIRCommonwealth Rent AssistanceCarolyn KayDeborah RalstonMike CallaghanRetirement Income Review
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Homeowners given preferential treatment: RIR
Household capital remains key: RIR
Fifth pillar in retirement system considered
Majority of Aussies want SG rise: ASFA
SG rise no real benefit to women: Review
Give the people advisers: Retirement Income Review
Frydenberg unveils Retirement Income Review
Treasury expected to release retirement review
SG verdict: Choose your own adventure
Super needs improvement: Report card
Editor's Choice
Insurance in super is confusing: Consumers
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
Consumers engaging directly with their super fund on insurance matters are often left confused and overwhelmed by the information provided and upset they cannot get guidance specific to their circumstances, an ASIC report shows.
Macquarie to offer private market solutions
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
A new partnership between Macquarie Investment Management and Wilshire Associates will deliver "institutional-quality" investments to sophisticated investors.
Cbus appoints new technology chief
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
The $54 billion industry fund has appointed a new chief information technology officer, joining the fund from Latitude Financial.
Sequoia reveals strategic plans
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:32PM
ASX-listed Sequoia Financial Group has revealed its plans to increase its adviser numbers and licensees to adjust to the shifting landscape of the financial advice industry.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something x1TQT2bt