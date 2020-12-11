New AMP Australia chief executive

AMP has appointed a new chief executive for the AMP Australia business, replacing Alex Wade who departed suddenly.

Former Sunsuper chief executive Alex Hartley will take over from Blair Vernon, who has been acting in the position since Wade's sudden departure, today.

Vernon will return to his previous role as chief executive of AMP's New Zealand wealth management business.

Hartley was chief executive of Sunsuper from 2014 to 2019. Prior to that, he led the corporate and institutional wealth business at MLC/NAB Wealth, including leading subsidiaries Plum Financial Services and Jana Investment Advisers.

During Hartley's time at Sunsuper, the industry fund grew to be the fourth largest in the country and went through two mergers - with Kinetic Super and Austsafe Super.

"Scott has an excellent track record in transforming and growing wealth and investment businesses in Australia, and we're delighted to welcome him to AMP. At Sunsuper he developed a collaborative and inclusive culture that drove the outstanding performance of the organisation. His appointment will strengthen our executive team as we drive forward our transformation of the business," AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said.

"Scott will build on the high-quality work that Blair Vernon has performed in his four months as Acting CEO. Blair stepped into the role at short notice and has been decisive in keeping our transformation activity moving and managing the complex legacy issues of the business. He has earned tremendous respect within AMP Australia and will remain a key member of my leadership team."

Former AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade departed suddenly in August, with De Ferrari refusing to discuss media speculation on the reason he resigned.