New 100% tariffs on China: Another TACO moment?

As the US threatens more outlandish tariffs on China, investment experts foresee more market volatility in the short term with neither side backing down. But will US President Donald Trump once again "chicken out"?

Trump roiled investor confidence last week by threatening to whack 100% tariffs on China as it plans to restrict its rare earth mineral exports.

What began as 10% tariffs on China at the start of the year escalated to 145% on different goods by April. The market has observed, though, that Trump ultimately backs down and that "Trump always chickens out" or "TACO," meaning he never follows through on his threats.

While Jim McCormick, the chief global macro strategist at Citi, does not anticipate another April 2 Liberation Day in the works, he points out that "more bad news has been accumulating". These are typically sparked by Trump's tweets.

"The build up to Friday of last week was the US adding new export controls on China and new port taxes for Chinese ships. And what China did on Thursday was retaliate like for like," he told the Citi Australia & New Zealand Investment Conference this morning.

"I think Trump's getting away with an increase in the tariff rate with the market focusing on only the big stuff, like these tweets."

James Aitken, founder of Aitken Advisors, told the event that neither side wants to escalate, which is why China's President Xi Jinping said the implementation of new export controls on rare earths will take effect on December 1.

"Because we've been in such an enormous, obvious bull market, until Friday at least, markets had forgotten the fact that a 55% effective tariff on Chinese exports have not altered the Communist Party behaviour one iota. Not at all," he said.

"We saw Chinese exports and trade surplus at a record high. As much as tariffs are good for raising revenue and stabilising the fiscal situation, in terms of having an impact on the behaviour of Xi Jinping, there's none whatsoever."

McCormick does not foresee "a major systemic risk crisis" ensuing from the latest tariff shocks.

"But we're not done in terms of discounting tariffs in financial markets," he added.

Aitken agrees with those who suggest or believe that this is another "TACO" moment.

"As much as people want to bet on that, I suggest that this is going to be much more difficult to work out, and that's before we consider the conditions that prevailed in markets in the middle of last week. So, this is a tough one," Aitken said.

Both countries, though, are on a "path that's very hard to stop and reverse" and he expects each party will continue to implement export controls.

Closer to home, Trump imposed a 10% baseline tariff on most goods originating in Australia and imported to the US.

Australian steel and aluminium imports to the US, however, are currently subject to a 50% tariff. Automobiles, light trucks and certain automotive parts are subject to 25%. Trump recently announced a surprise 100% tariff on Australian pharmaceutical products exported to the US.

Broadly, the effective tariff rate, McCormick said, has reached a "steady state" that's risen from 2%-3% to 17%-18%. He predicts these rates will likely increase.

"It's absolutely true that the economic impact of tariffs has been certainly less bad than what many expected, both on activity and inflation, but I think it's early to assume that we haven't seen the worst of it," McCormick said.