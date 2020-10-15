Neuberger Berman bolsters distribution team

The $523 billion investment manager has strengthened its intermediary distribution with the appointment of a Sydney-based relationship manager, intermediary distribution.

Zac Wallis has over 13 years' experience in the investment management industry and joins from Perpetual Investments where he was a strategic account manager for five years.

He was previously a national key account manager at Bennelong Funds Management, a strategic account and research manager at Zurich Investments and a research analyst at Morningstar.

Commenting on the appointment, Wallis said: "I am delighted to be joining Neuberger Berman whose industry track record and commitment to excellence presented an attractive opportunity for growth. I look forward to joining the team as they continue to grow from strength to strength."

In the role he will be responsible for driving growth in the intermediary channel, providing advisers and investors with investment solutions from equities, fixed income, and private equity.

Neuberger Berman head of intermediary distribution Matt Thompson said he is excited for Wallis to join the team.

"Zac's established experience and wealth of industry knowledge will be of value as we continue to solidify our presence in the Australian intermediary market," he said.