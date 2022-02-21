Netwealth tops platform ratings

Investment Trends has launched its 2021 Platform Benchmarking and Competitive Analysis Report, with Netwealth receiving a near perfect score - just inching out HUB24.

Assessed across more than 500 different criteria, Netwealth took the top spot in overall platform functionality with an overall score of 91.5%. HUB24 scored 91.1%.

The report also listed Praemium, BT Panorama and Mason Stevens as the remaining top five full-function platforms.

All platforms reviewed in both the 2020 and 2021 reports showed an increase in their scores, with Mason Stevens posting the largest relative increase in score, gaining +8.9% over 2020.

Macquarie Wrap, CFS First Choice, Praemium and North also posted solid improvements.

End-client mobile access was also improved, with WealthO2 launching its mobile app and BT Panorama, CFS First Choice, Mason Stephens, Netwealth all refreshing their respective mobile front-end, Investment Trends said.

The report also shows platforms have enhanced their ability to identify sophisticated investors, strengthened their product offering and upgraded their reporting tools, it said.

Investment Trends chief executive Sarah Brennan said that as a collective, platforms are raising their game.

"An enormous capability uplift was observed across the board in the specific areas of reporting, data security and integration, all in a concerted effort to support the continued digitisation of adviser practices and their compounding compliance burden," she said.

Platforms have also been open to adviser feedback, making several changes to make their job easier in recent times.

"To address the new fee consent obligations, all platforms have offered digitised templates, enhanced tracking and notifications. With respect to DDO, we note with interest HUB24's integrated online chat tool through which advisers can raise complaints and report significant dealings," Brennan said.

The growing importance of ESG was also illustrated in developments by BT Panorama, Macquarie WRAP and Praemium. CFS First Choice and North have added ESG options as discrete investment strategies.

"These results showcase the agility with which all platforms have been able to respond to the dynamic business and regulatory environment," Brennan said.

"It is an exciting and fast-moving space that we'll continue watching with keen interest."

Based on a detailed review and audit of the features and functionality offered to financial advisers by 13 leading investment platforms in Australia, the report provides an in-depth study of investment platforms used by Australia's financial advisers and their clients for 2021.