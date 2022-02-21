NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Netwealth tops platform ratings

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 21 FEB 2022   12:25PM

Investment Trends has launched its 2021 Platform Benchmarking and Competitive Analysis Report, with Netwealth receiving a near perfect score - just inching out HUB24.

Assessed across more than 500 different criteria, Netwealth took the top spot in overall platform functionality with an overall score of 91.5%. HUB24 scored 91.1%.

The report also listed Praemium, BT Panorama and Mason Stevens as the remaining top five full-function platforms.

All platforms reviewed in both the 2020 and 2021 reports showed an increase in their scores, with Mason Stevens posting the largest relative increase in score, gaining +8.9% over 2020.

Macquarie Wrap, CFS First Choice, Praemium and North also posted solid improvements.

End-client mobile access was also improved, with WealthO2 launching its mobile app and BT Panorama, CFS First Choice, Mason Stephens, Netwealth all refreshing their respective mobile front-end, Investment Trends said.

The report also shows platforms have enhanced their ability to identify sophisticated investors, strengthened their product offering and upgraded their reporting tools, it said.

Investment Trends chief executive Sarah Brennan said that as a collective, platforms are raising their game.

"An enormous capability uplift was observed across the board in the specific areas of reporting, data security and integration, all in a concerted effort to support the continued digitisation of adviser practices and their compounding compliance burden," she said.

Platforms have also been open to adviser feedback, making several changes to make their job easier in recent times.

"To address the new fee consent obligations, all platforms have offered digitised templates, enhanced tracking and notifications. With respect to DDO, we note with interest HUB24's integrated online chat tool through which advisers can raise complaints and report significant dealings," Brennan said.

The growing importance of ESG was also illustrated in developments by BT Panorama, Macquarie WRAP and Praemium. CFS First Choice and North have added ESG options as discrete investment strategies.

"These results showcase the agility with which all platforms have been able to respond to the dynamic business and regulatory environment," Brennan said.

"It is an exciting and fast-moving space that we'll continue watching with keen interest."

Based on a detailed review and audit of the features and functionality offered to financial advisers by 13 leading investment platforms in Australia, the report provides an in-depth study of investment platforms used by Australia's financial advisers and their clients for 2021.

Read more: BT PanoramaPraemiumAustraliaMason StevensPlatform BenchmarkingSarah Brennan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Record FUA, revenue for Praemium
The future is bright for BT: Rady
Mason Stevens builds on distribution capabilities
State Street on how it will vote
Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022
Mason Stevens appoints new chief executive
Morningstar to buy Praemium for $65m
Wealthy overlook digital experience
CFS targets adviser market
Forum: Do managed accounts measure up?

Editor's Choice

Aware Super advice arm to pay $20m fine

CHLOE WALKER
The industry super fund's financial advice subsidiary has been hit with a $20 million penalty for charging over 25,000 customers more than $50 million in fees for no service.

AustralianSuper hires for UK leadership

ELIZABETH FRY
AustralianSuper has named a head of people and culture, international as it looks to boost its staff numbers offshore.

Magellan promises better investment performance

KARREN VERGARA
After a turbulent six months, Magellan Financial Group acknowledged it needs to improve its investment performance.

APRA takes next step on super data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The prudential regulator wants to begin publishing data on all superannuation products and investment options, commencing a new consultation today.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.