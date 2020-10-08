NEWS
Investment
Netwealth sees rise in inflows
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 8 OCT 2020   11:41AM

Netwealth has experienced a leap in inflows for the September quarter of $1.9 billion, bringing total funds under administration to over $34 billion.

The figure represents a 24.5% increase in FUA net inflows against the prior corresponding period.

Its managed account balance also increased 109.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching a balance of $6.5 billion as at 30 September 2020.

In August Netwealth announced the launch of two news funds on its platform, both managed by Magellan Asset Management.

The platform provider said those funds mark the first in a series of new Netwealth specialist funds which will be rolled out progressively in the next year.

"Netwealth remain confident of our growth momentum and continue to benefit from ongoing industry consolidation, adviser movement and transitions and the end of grandfathers commissions on 31 December 2020," Netwealth said.

It also reported that it has a cash transaction account balance of around 9.1% of FUA to allow for ample liquidity.

"If the Reserve Bank announces a further interest rate reduction, Netwealth will absorb this reduction and this will adversely impact out ancillary revenues until interest rates rise," it said.

Additionally, Netwealth said fee paying FUA percentage increased to 64.1%, primarily due to clients transitioning to a new pricing structure which includes an increase in account balance administration fee cap to $2.5 million.

Over the September quarter, Netwealth said its client-base expanded by 3.6% to 84,734.  That's an increase of 2930 for the quarter.

