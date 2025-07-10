Newspaper icon
Netwealth sees $15.8bn in net flows

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025   11:53AM

Netwealth has reported a $24.8 billion increase in total funds under administration (FUA), including a record $15.8 billion in FUA net flows.

Total FUA at 30 June 2025 was at $112.8 billion, and increase of $8.7 billion for the quarter, including $3.8 billion of FUA net flows and $4.9 billion of positive market movement.

Netwealth also reported a record increase of 6496 accounts for the quarter, increasing the total number of accounts by 4% to 162,234 at June 30, marking a 13% increase for FY25.

Netwealth said FUA inflows were driven by consistently high transition rates from existing financial intermediaries, and strong conversion rates of new business from a broad range of client groups and segments.

However, FUA outflows were also at elevated levels, which Netwealth said was a result of partial withdrawals from larger accounts following increased market volatility.

Funds under management (FUM) saw net flows of $1.1 billion for the quarter, a jump of 16% from the prior corresponding period. FUM increased by $6.5 billion to $27 billion.

Managed account products also saw a 34% increase - or $1.1 billion - in new flows for the quarter.

Netwealth said it "remains confident" in its FY26 announcement and beyond.

"This confidence is supported by strong levels of FUA inflows ad new account openings in Q4, robust transition pipelines and continued success in attracting new advisers and their clients," Netwealth said.

Netwealth added that its revenue base is highly recurring and well diversified.

"We will continue to invest in our people, products, security and technology capabilities in FY26 and the medium term, to capitalise on both existing and emerging market opportunities, and to drive innovation, client service levels and resilience with the objective of sustainable revenue and profit growth," Netwealth said.

"As part of this investment, we are continuing to reduce our reliance on third-party systems for core platform functionality."

