Netwealth reports record inflows

Netwealth's annual net inflows increased 32% from the prior year to $13 billion, according to its June 2022 quarterly business update to the ASX.

The platform and investments business realised funds under administration (FUA) net inflows of $2.7 billion for the June quarter.

However, Netwealth said that although June had been a strong quarter, it was impacted by difficult industry conditions including market volatility and adviser regulatory requirements.

Over the 2022 financial year, Netwealth's funds under administration (FUA) grew by $8.5 billion to $55.6 billion despite negative market movements of $4.5 billion.

Netwealth also stated that its funds under management (FUM) on June 30 were $13.1 billion, of which $0.4 billion came during the June quarter.

It was also reported that Netwealth's managed accounts balance of $11.2 billion on June 30 had increased by $1.3 billion over the 2022 financial year.

Netwealth claimed it continues to lead the industry for FUA net inflows; it recorded the largest FUA net inflows for a 12-month rolling period to 31 March 2022.

Netwealth also touted that its market share has increased to 5.8% on 31 March 2022, up 1.2% over a 12-month period.

By measure of net fund flows, Netwealth also claimed to be Australia's fastest-growing platform provider, accounting for 48% of industry net fund flows for the 12 months to 31 March 2022.

Going forward, Netwealth said: "Our pipeline and win rate for new business remains very strong across all key market segments including mid-market and small institutions with a number of large endowment funds and trusts transitioning."

Netwealth added it remains in a strong financial position with a highly profitable and strong EBITDA margin, very high levels of recurring revenue and low capital expenditure.

As of 30 June 2022, member accounts for Netwealth were 115,642, an increase of 4512 for the quarter.