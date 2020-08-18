NEWS
Financial Planning
Netwealth reports $43.8m in FY20 profits
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:38PM

Netwealth swelled underlying net profit after tax by 21.7% in FY20; as it flags increased IT and infrastructure spend for the next year and a new mobile app for clients.

The ASX-listed platform business grew total funds under advice by 35% to $31.5 billion. Net inflows for FUA doubled to $9.1 billion.

Total funds under management for FY20 was $7.3 billion (up 84.4%) after net inflows of $2.8 billion (up 312%).

This translated into an NPAT of $43.8 million and total income of $123.9 million.

It has the seventh-largest share of the platform market by FUA at 3.6% but received the largest net flows at $9.1 billion, according to Strategic Insight, March 2020.

In the year ahead, it is looking to add a mobile client portal app for advisers to use for their wealth management clients.

It said it will strategically increase the spend on IT infrastructure, people and software. This includes planned addition of 20 IT resources (20 in Melbourne and 10 in Veitnam) this financial year.

Their focus will be predominantly new client engagement and mobile first offering, in addition to enhancing reporting, transactional capabilities and client service tools and channels.

Netwealth is forecasting net inflows of $8 billion in FUA for this financial year, after considering current pipeline, existing clients and growth in new clients. It flagged cash balances may fall as percentage of the FUA depending on COVID-19 related market volatility.

Ord Minnett called the result "solid against [COVID-19] backdrop" but still has the stock on sell given its greater than 60x PE for FY21, in a note sent out this morning.

