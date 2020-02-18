Netwealth leads the platform pack

Investment Trends has released the 16th edition of its Platform Benchmarking and Competitive Analysis Report, with Netwealth taking out the top gong.

The wealth management platform led the pack for overall platform functionality, followed closely by HUB24.

Investment Trends senior analyst, King Loong Choi, said 2019 saw increased rivalry in the space.

"Over the last 12 months, platform functionality scores have improved in a wide range of areas," he said.

"The final scoring differentials between the leading platforms across such a vast set of considerations are narrower than ever, reflecting the intense competition and rivalry in the space.

"Many platforms have introduced a host of improvements to help advisers further demonstrate their value add to clients, ranging from fee cuts to improved fee comparison tools, managed accounts functionality and retirement calculators."

It named the top five platforms as Netwealth, HUB24, BT Panorama, Praemium and OneVue.

Investment Trends awarded Macquarie Wrap the 'best new functionality award', for its digital portfolio manager product, which it said, helps advisers deliver affordable, scalable advice.

"Compliance, admin and paperwork continues to be a major burden for financial advisers from a time and cost perspective, preventing them from spending more time with their clients and potentially servicing more clients," it said.

"B2B digital advice solutions such as robo-advice has been touted as a potential solution, but current options remain relatively niche.

"Macquarie Wrap has made headway in addressing this challenge with the introduction of their digital portfolio manager, a combined digital advice tool and end-to-end portfolio management engine."

Investment Trends also touted managed accounts as a key development area for platforms.

It found 35% of financial advisers recommended managed accounts in 2019, up from 30% the previous year. Currently, 13 of the 18 platforms evaluated offer managed accounts.

Choi said there had been significant improvements in the space over the past year; including new CGT modelling tools, improvements in the substitution and exclusion of direct stocks, and equipping model managers with tools to better manage their models.

"Platforms are aware that more financial advisers are starting to use managed accounts, while existing users are using these solutions more extensively," he said.

"As a result, improvements in the last 12 months focused on helping both new entrants and also model managers who demand greater flexibility and functionality."

Investment Trends named HUB24 as the winner of its 'best platform managed accounts functionality' award, for its "notable managed accounts-related improvements in 2019".