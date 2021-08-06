Netwealth integrates with fintech

Newly launched financial advice software ProductRex has partnered with Netwealth.

Advisers using the app are able to import data from Netwealth's platform into their ProductRex account.

ProductRex managing director Nick Topham said the partnership will improve user experience and accelerate the research process and asset allocation information.

"This integration with Netwealth will make it even easier for our users to complete rebalance recommendations when using the Netwealth platform and will remove almost all the data entry involved in calculating their fees and asset allocation for use in their SoAs," he said.

Since laughing in June, ProductRex now has over 350 users.

The partnership between Netwealth and ProductRex went live on July 27.

Netwealth joint managing director Matt Heine said: "We've always been passionate about fintech and ProductRex is a fantastic initiative which has received great feedback from mutual clients. The digital landscape for advisers is constantly evolving and solutions that save time and drive efficiency are more important than ever."