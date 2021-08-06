NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Netwealth integrates with fintech

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 6 AUG 2021   11:52AM

Newly launched financial advice software ProductRex has partnered with Netwealth.

Advisers using the app are able to import data from Netwealth's platform into their ProductRex account.

ProductRex managing director Nick Topham said the partnership will improve user experience and accelerate the research process and asset allocation information.

"This integration with Netwealth will make it even easier for our users to complete rebalance recommendations when using the Netwealth platform and will remove almost all the data entry involved in calculating their fees and asset allocation for use in their SoAs," he said.

Since laughing in June, ProductRex now has over 350 users.

The partnership between Netwealth and ProductRex went live on July 27.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Netwealth joint managing director Matt Heine said: "We've always been passionate about fintech and ProductRex is a fantastic initiative which has received great feedback from mutual clients. The digital landscape for advisers is constantly evolving and solutions that save time and drive efficiency are more important than ever."

Read more: NetwealthProductRexMatt HeineNick Topham
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Netwealth launches mobile app
Platform FUM grows
Netwealth FUA, inflows rise
Adviser platform satisfaction slips
Milford lowers fees
Adviser software soft launches
FirstChoice dominates platform market
Adviser numbers at five-year low
Netwealth FUA crosses $40 billion
Managed accounts prop up platforms

Editor's Choice

Acquisition to create APAC real assets heavyweight

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A Hong Kong-based real estate developer will acquire a leading APAC real assets fund manager to become the largest manager of its kind in the region.

Custody assets reach new heights

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
Assets under custody rose 11% to a record $4.4 trillion in the six months to 30 June 2021 on the back of valuations, new research from the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) shows.

Government releases final YFYS regulations

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
The government yesterday registered the final regulations for Your Future, Your Super reforms.

Vanguard incentivises staff to get the jab

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:55AM
Vanguard is offering its US staff US$1000 ($1300) to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.