NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Netwealth hits fund managers with new fee
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 31 JUL 2020   12:38PM

Netwealth will charge fund managers $2000 for each fee rebate arrangement, saying its costs of administering them have gone up.

The platform business allows fund managers to offer fee discounts to financial advisers, licensees or managed accounts providers, which are processed as fee rebates. So far, Netwealth did not charge fund managers a fee for this.

But this month, the platform sent updated contracts to fund managers saying they will now have to pay an administration fee of $2000 plus GST per individual rebate arrangement per year.

Netwealth said it "appreciate[d] the current economic and financial impacts many businesses are currently facing" and therefore will charge $1000 plus GST for FY21, after which it will go to $2000 plus GST per rebate agreement from next financial year.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

As an example, a fund manager offering fee rebates on one fund to 10 advisers, licensees or managed accounts providers will end up paying $20,000 to Netwealth in rebate admin fee. The cost adds up if the manager offers multiple strategies.

Netwealth managing director Matt Heine said the company typically doesn't discuss commercial agreements but confirmed the new fee applied all across the board.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"The fee is for administration. It is not based on FUM, it is the same for all managers and it seeks to recover the significant overhead that we incur processing rebates arrangements back to the client," he said via email.

"Rebate administration is time consuming, complex and is not offered by all platforms for this reason. It is something we believe is valuable for our clients and therefore offer as a service to managers."

"To process client rebates resources are required to implement and contract, maintain the arrang[e]ment, calculate and  invoice quarterly and allocate the rebates to eligible investors platform cash accounts;

"Clients get the benefit which is great, but equally managers also receive a commercial benefit by Netwealth administering the fee. The alternative for managers is to issue another unit class that is costly."

As an alternative, Netwealth's Investor Rewards program, which is admin fee free, allows fund managers to rebate 0.10% pa every Netwealth account holder who invests in a participating fund.

He also declined to comment on how many fund managers offer fee rebates via Netwealth, or total revenue from the new fee.

"As we are listed I unfortunately cannot provide revenue information that has not been shared with the market but as mentioned the administration fee is seeking to recover costs associated with the management and processing of the client rebates," he said.

The new rebate fee comes at a time when Netwealth is understood to have raised the fees for fund manager to host their funds on its platform from $7700 per fund to $10,000 in recent months.

A funds management executive, who did not want to be named, said Netwealth has professed customisation to their clients, of which rebates are a part.

"I feel like I am subsidising their business model [by paying the rebate fees]," they said.

"At this stage, fees are such a sensitive issue...I think fee discussions with financial planners and clients are also very sensitive.

"We will absorb them for now...If the market wants customisation, I will [have to] start to discuss sharing that burden with financial planners."

Read more: NetwealthMatt Heine
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Netwealth booms amid pandemic
HUB24 wins out over Netwealth: Ord Minnett
Netwealth launches Milliman managed accounts
New global funds added to HUB24, Netwealth
Specialist platforms prosper in June quarter
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic
Netwealth, Ironbark partner
Trading platforms see record use
Platforms maintain cash rate on RBA cut
Netwealth gains $9.5bn, reveals expansion plans
Editor's Choice
Life insurance at tipping point: Industry leaders
ALLY SELBY
Life insurance leaders have pushed for immediate and authentic change, lest current legacy business models and products hinder the growth and sustainability of the industry.
AMP, BT and CBA to face class action
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new class action from Shine Lawyers alleges that more than half a million Australians were charged excessive insurance premiums by financial advisers aligned with AMP, BT and Commonwealth Bank.
Spend your money how you please: PM
ELIZA BAVIN
The Prime Minister has said it is not the government's place to tell Australians how to spend the money they have removed from super due to the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme.
Sovereign fund withdraws bid for Newcastle United
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A consortium including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has withdrawn its £300 million takeover of English Premier League team Newcastle United Football Club.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Hx7UGJYZ