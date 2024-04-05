Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Nest appoints interim chief executive

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 5 APR 2024   11:58AM

Ian Cornelius will become interim chief executive on 1 May 2024 following a short handover period from Helen Dean who will leave Nest at the end of this month.

Cornelius brings 25 years of experience in senior executive roles with leading financial services brands. The appointment is expected to be for a period of about 12 months while a permanent chief executive is recruited and onboarded, Nest said.

Most recently, Cornelius served as interim group chief executive at Skipton Building Society - a mutual owned by its members. He was previously Skipton's commercial and strategy director for a decade.

He will take over from Dean, who announced last year that she would be stepping down as chief executive of Nest at the end of April.

"I'm delighted to welcome Ian Cornelius as our interim chief executive. Ian's expertise and insight will be very valuable as we build on our achievements and accelerate our purpose-driven plans that put our low to middle income members at the heart of everything we do," Nest chair Brendan McCafferty said.

"I would like to thank Helen for her leading role over decades in creating and then leading Nest as chief executive for eight years.

"Her tireless focus on improving financial outcomes for all - including perhaps the most underserved in society - will transform the financial resilience and retirement of millions of citizens across the United Kingdom. She leaves an incredible and long-lasting legacy."

Cornelius said he was excited to join Nest as it continues to grow and develop.

"The organisation has a unique and purposeful place in the sector and I'm looking forward to supporting the next phase of its future," he said.

Cornelius will also join Nest's board and take on the role of accounting officer. The board of Nest will run an open process to appoint a permanent chief executive during 2024.

Nest is the UK government's workplace pension scheme, established in 2008. It currently invests £39 billion ($74.8 billion) on behalf of its 13 million members, making it one of the UK's largest pension schemes.

Read more: NestIan CorneliusHelen Dean
