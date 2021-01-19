NEWS
Investment
Natixis launches racial equity strategy
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   12:46PM

Natixis Investment Managers has launched a set of portfolios that aim to identify public companies that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Active Index Advisors (AIA) Racial Equity Portfolios tracks the S&P 500 using research and its proprietary data to invest in companies that factor changing US demographics and the economic power of underrepresented populations into their respective business models.

The strategy applies both positive and negative screenings to include companies that aim to achieve greater employee satisfaction, reduce conflicts and improve decision-making processes.

Companies associated with racial inequality and unequal access to health care, environmental controversies, and discriminatory lending practices are excluded.

Non-profit JUST Capital and Venn Diagram Partners assist in providing data.

"The firm believes investments can directly address diversity in its portfolios, and there is credible evidence that companies that are leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion outperform their peers," Natixis said.

"We believe that investors can be part of the solution to our nation's racial inequality issues, and we are proud to provide an investment offering that could help divert funds away from fueling racial injustice, and instead focus on promoting equality," said AIA president and portfolio manager Curt Overway.

The AIA Racial Equity Portfolios strategy is currently not available to Australian investors.

The fund manager's recently launched Global Sustainable Equity Fund, managed by Mirova, is available to the local market.

