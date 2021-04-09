NEWS
Executive Appointments
Natixis IM appoints chief executive
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 9 APR 2021   12:21PM

Natixis Investment Managers has appointed a former Generali chief investment officer as its chief executive and leader of asset and wealth management, succeeding Jean Raby.

Tim Ryan, who will assume the role on April 12, was at Generali for four years as group chief investment officer for insurance assets and global chief executive of asset & wealth management.

He was previously chair and chief executive of AllianceBernstein for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and in the same role for Japan.

Prior to this, Ryan was chief investment officer for AXA Japan and head of quantitative asset management.

He started his asset management career in 1992 in quantitative research and equity portfolio management at HSBC subsidiary, Sinopia Asset Management.

He succeeds Raby who is pursuing another professional opportunity after four years with Natixis. He will remain in the business for the next few weeks to ensure an efficient transition.

Natixis chief executive Nicolas Namias thanked Raby for his time with the firm.

"Under his leadership, Natixis Investment Managers has asserted its position as a world leader in asset management with assets under management of more than €1.1 trillion and has built out its commercial offer with new affiliate asset managers and new areas of expertise," Namias said.

Namias added that the firm is preparing to launch its new strategic plan for the period up to 2020 and Ryan's appointment will boost the asset and wealth management business and ESG strategy.

"Tim Ryan's in-depth knowledge of the asset and wealth management businesses, together with his international experience, leadership and business development skills, will be key advantages for Natixis and our Group," he said.

The appointment follows Natixis IM's launch of a set of ESG portfolios, Active Index Advisors (AIA) Racial Equity Portfolios that identifies companies in the S&P500 that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

