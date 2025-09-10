Natixis IM adds distribution leads

Natixis Investment Managers has added two distribution leads who will respectively focus on institutional and private wealth clients.

James Damicoucas joined as director of institutional sales this month. Based in Melbourne, Damicoucas was most recently a senior consultant at Frontier Advisors and spent more than five years at Zenith Investment Partners, working in risk and governance, consulting and analysis.

He reports to the head of institutional distribution for Australia and New Zealand Danny King.

Joining the private wealth division, Bruno Santos has become the new distribution director, covering Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

Santos spent the last five years at Pengana Capital Group where he was a distribution manager.

He also worked in business development and account management roles at Russell Investments, AIA Australia and AMP.

Natixis IM country head for Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said: "James, with his expertise across wealth management and investments, combined with his client-centric and consultative approach will compliment this service and strengthen our ability to build strong relationships with institutional clients."

On Santos' appointment, Watson commented that his "extensive expertise in private wealth and his robust network will deepen Natixis IM's connection with Australian advisers and investors, ensuring they have access to our best-of-breed investment managers globally."

Santos said he will leverage his experience to complement what Natixis IM has already built in the wholesale market.

"My focus will be on lifting our relationships in the Southern states, ensuring that clients have great service and access to the world-class capabilities on offer through our affiliate managers," said Santos.

Damicoucas said he looks forward to continuing to grow and strengthen its institutional client relationships across Australia.

"We share a commitment to delivering high-quality, bespoke solutions through a flexible, consultative approach that carefully considers each client's unique needs," he said.

Early this year, Natixis announced its merger with Generali Investments Holdings to create a behemoth with €1.9 trillion ($3.2tn) in assets under management.