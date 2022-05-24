Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Natixis appoints to management committee

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022   12:21PM

With these new appointments, Natixis Investment Management  seeks to bolster its client service through enhanced global coordination, increased focus, and broader representation of key customer segments, including ESG considerations, it said.

Joining the management committee is Natixis head of Asia Pacific Fabrice Chemouny, Natixis Wealth Management chief executive Audrey Koenig, head of global corporate communications Alix Boisaubert and global chief compliance officer Justin Rosin.

Also appointed is Alain Bruneau as general secretary, global head of client experience Melanie Robinson, global chief risk officer Jean-Marc Sabatier and global head of sustainable investing Nathalie Wallace.

The new  members will join Tim Ryan, head of asset and wealth management, and the other current members of the AWM Management Committee.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Commenting on the new appointments, Ryan said: "Our 2024 Strategic Plan established a clear vision for us to become the world's most client-centric asset and wealth manager, with goals to diversify our business for the benefit of our clients and become a thought leader in ESG and impact investing."

"These appointments recognise the important role these leaders will play in achieving those ambitions and help to position our business for the future by bringing a client-centric approach to all that we do."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Read more: Natixis Investment ManagementTim RyanAlain BruneauAlix BoisaubertFabrice ChemounyAudrey KoenigJean-Marc SabatierJustin RosinMelanie RobinsonNathalie Wallace
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

What fund selectors want: Natixis
Natixis sells Fiera Capital interest
Natixis appoints Australia, New Zealand head
Natixis hires sustainable investing lead
Natixis IM appoints APAC distribution head
Natixis IM appoints chief executive
Boutique behemoth in the making
Natixis unveils ESG global equities fund
Global asset manager rebrands
Natixis IM appoints insto sales director

Editor's Choice

VanEck carbon credits ETF set to hit ASX

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Van Eck will launch Australia's first carbon credits ETF, tracking the four most actively traded and largest carbon markets and emissions trading schemes (ETS) in the world.

Acadian Asset Management appoints chief executive

ANDREW MCKEAN
Acadian Asset Management Australia has appointed Gillian Savage as chief executive.

Challenger details future strategy, plans JV

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After announcing a restructure last week, Challenger has provided further detail on how it plans to diversify, including flagging its intention to enter a joint venture with SimCorp and naming a chief executive to lead it.

New Horizon Investment Management adds Melbourne office

CHLOE WALKER
Hong-Kong based venture capital and private equity institution New Horizon Investment Management (NHIM) has announced plans to expand its footprint in Australia with the opening of a new office in Melbourne.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.