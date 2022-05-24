Natixis appoints to management committee

With these new appointments, Natixis Investment Management seeks to bolster its client service through enhanced global coordination, increased focus, and broader representation of key customer segments, including ESG considerations, it said.

Joining the management committee is Natixis head of Asia Pacific Fabrice Chemouny, Natixis Wealth Management chief executive Audrey Koenig, head of global corporate communications Alix Boisaubert and global chief compliance officer Justin Rosin.

Also appointed is Alain Bruneau as general secretary, global head of client experience Melanie Robinson, global chief risk officer Jean-Marc Sabatier and global head of sustainable investing Nathalie Wallace.

The new members will join Tim Ryan, head of asset and wealth management, and the other current members of the AWM Management Committee.

Commenting on the new appointments, Ryan said: "Our 2024 Strategic Plan established a clear vision for us to become the world's most client-centric asset and wealth manager, with goals to diversify our business for the benefit of our clients and become a thought leader in ESG and impact investing."

"These appointments recognise the important role these leaders will play in achieving those ambitions and help to position our business for the future by bringing a client-centric approach to all that we do."