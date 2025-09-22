Newspaper icon
National decline in retirement confidence: AMP

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  MONDAY, 22 SEP 2025   12:32PM

AMP has launched Retirement Confidence Pulse, a new barometer to measure how financially confident Australians feel about life after work.

The inaugural score is a concerning 50/100.

Amidst a cost-of-living crisis and spikes in household expenses, the annual cost of comfortable retirement has risen by over $13,000 in the last five years. New data from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) indicates that couples aged 65 and over need more than $75,000 to maintain their current lifestyle.

The rating supports an alarming national decline in confidence towards financial security during retirement.

Based off the commissioned survey of 2000 Australians by an independent research company, the Pulse also revealed key insights on its research demographic.

Findings identify a gendered disparity with two in five women answering that they feel confident about their retirement, opposed to nearly three in every five men.

Under two in every five Australians in their 40s answered that they feel financially confident about their retirement, as they struggle to balance the cost of mortgages, children and caring for aged parents. Single mothers specifically recorded the second lowest of all tested groups, with only one in five in their 40s feeling financially confident about retirement.

Partnered Australians feel more confident about retirement (close to three in five) as opposed to people who anticipate retiring alone (two in five) and supporting themselves financially. Only one in three separated/divorced women feel confident, versus over half of separated/divorced men, compounding gendered differences.

Jobseekers in their 40s show the deepest concerns of financial security in their retirement with only one in 10 indicating feelings of confidence. This contrasts three in four with an income of $190,000-$250,000 feel confident, versus two in five under $45,000. Just half of middle-income Australians ($45,000-$135,000) are confident.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said: "As this Pulse shows, despite growing super balances and national wealth, too many feel financially insecure about life after work - an issue that needs to be front and centre for policymakers and the superannuation industry."

Informed by their recent research, AMP has created the Retirement Confidence Hub with an advisory committee of industry experts to bridge insights with practical industry application.

Retirement Confidence Hub chair Ben Hillier said: "The Pulse is our scoreboard; the Retirement Confidence Hub is our game plan - a standing effort to turn evidence into action so more Australians can feel confident about their retirement and unlock a better quality of life."

Aiming to address a wide cross-section of social and community needs, the Hub will harness AMP's expertise to raise awareness of key social issues and opportunities, as well as inform policy reform to improve Australians' financial confidence about their retirement.

Editor's Choice

Diversa winds up struggling super fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
Diversa is closing one of its superannuation funds following a rapid decline in member accounts and funds under management.

Australian economy in 'very good place': RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
RBA governor Michele Bullock said the Australian economy is in a strong position despite ongoing global threats and uncertainty.

Unprecedented US M&As a boon for Australia: BGA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
Mergers and acquisitions in the US wealth management sector have reached unprecedented levels over the last five years and the local sector is poised to benefit highly from this, according to Berkshire Global Advisors.

LGT Crestone unveils rebrand

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:07PM
LGT Crestone is no more, with the wealth management firm rebranding, in a move it said reflects the firm's "evolution".

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
